Granit Xhaka Stripped of Arsenal Captaincy in Favor of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has confirmed midfielder Granit Xhaka has been stripped of the club's captaincy following his recent outburst against fans, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang taking over the armband.

Emery spoke at a press conference prior to the club's UEFA Europa League clash against Vitoria Guimaraes and confirmed Xhaka will no longer be captain.

James Benge of Football.London said the Switzerland international told Emery he accepted the decision and provided reaction from Hector Bellerin, who recently stood in as captain:

Xhaka drew ire from his own fans in a recent 2-2 draw at home to Crystal Palace, when he took off his shirt and told supporters to "f--k off" as he was being substituted.

Emery was asked whether the decision was permanent, and replied: "We're speaking a lot about that. It's clear. There's no more words about that. I told him and told the other captains. Then the time is giving us the next weeks and months, how we can continue with every player.”

Xhaka, 27, has been left out of the Europa League squad to face Vitoria in Portugal, per Sky Sports, the third straight match in which he's been omitted from Emery's selection.

Aubameyang—the club's top scorer this season with nine goals—previously served as Arsenal vice-captain, while another popular dressing-room figure, Bellerin, was another of Emery's leader figures.

Charles Watts of Goal suggested he would have preferred to see the Spaniard appointed Xhaka's replacement, though he noted a potential upside to Aubameyang receiving the nod:

Xhaka—who joined Arsenal from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016—faces an uncertain future at the Emirates Stadium.

The furore surrounding the incident intensified after Xhaka delayed in apologising for his actions, though he eventually released a statement via the club's official Twitter account:

Emery was assertive in his stance regarding the matter and said after the draw with Palace that his player was in the wrong, via Omnisport:

Aubameyang joined Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018 and is seen as a popular figure in north London, not least thanks to his consistent contributions in front of goal.

Many fans have argued Lucas Torreira should start ahead of the Swiss anchor, and the Times' Henry Winter told BBC 5 Live Sport that could be one factor that sees Xhaka leave Arsenal in the near future:

Arsenal edged Vitoria 3-2 at home two weeks ago and will hope to continue their perfect campaign in Europa League Group F on Thursday, when Aubameyang could make his debut as captain.