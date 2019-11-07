ONE: Masters of Fate Burning Questions, Main Card Start Time and TV/Stream Info

ONE Championship

ONE Championship's next event, Masters of Fate, is Friday in Manila, Philippines.

Men's strawweight world champion Joshua Pacio defends his belt against fellow Filipino Rene Catalan in the main event. The co-main event features another Filipino legend in Eduard Folayang as he takes on Amarsanaa Tsogookhuu.

Also, ONE women's atomweight kickboxing and muay thai champion Stamp Fairtex continues her quest to become the first three-sport champion as she competes in her third mixed martial arts match against Bi Nguyen.

Where and How to Watch

The event will be held at Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines.

Those in the U.S. can watch the contest on B/R Live.

The main card starts at 7:30 a.m. ET.

Main Card

Joshua Pacio (c) vs. Rene Catalan (men's strawweight world championship)

Eduard Folayang vs. Amarsanaa Tsogookhuu

Sangmanee Muaythai vs. Azize Hlali (muay thai)

Geje Eustaquio vs. Toni Tauru

Stamp Fairtex vs. Bi Nguyen

Paul Lumihi vs. Li Wen

3 Burning Questions to be Answered

How Will Stamp Fairtex Fare Against the Experienced Bi Nguyen?



Stamp Fairtex is a veteran of muay thai, but her mixed martial arts career is young. With a 2-0 record, the two-sport champion on the right track in her newest endeavor.

However, Stamp's two previous opponents had a total of six bouts under their belt before facing her. Wins are wins, but the muay thai experience of Stamp was more than enough to overwhelm her foes despite the inexperience she had in a different sport.

Bi Nguyen is 5-4 and has five years of MMA competition under her belt. Although her professional record might not be terribly impressive, it's a step up in competition for Stamp. How will she do against a veteran?

Can Eduard Folayang Pick Up His 1st Win in Almost a Year?

Eduard Folayang is a legend in ONE Championship. One of the first signings in company history, the Filipino is a former two-time ONE lightweight world champion.

Unfortunately for Folayang, though, he's lost his past two matches against Shinya Aoki and Eddie Alvarez, respectively, with the second loss coming in his home nation. The 34-year-old must rebound against Amarsanaa Tsogookhuu if he wants to avoid a third straight defeat for the first time in his career.

Tsogookhuu is vastly less experienced than Folayang having only competed in six professional matches. Also take into consideration that the match takes place in the Philippines where Landslide will have the crowd behind him, and the bout is shaping up to be a nice bounce-back performance for Folayang. He needs it.

Can Rene Catalan Challenge Joshua Pacio?

To say it was a surprise to see Rene Catalan receive a world championship opportunity is an understatement. Yes, the wushu-oriented competitor was 41-1 when competing in that initial martial art. However, the 40-year-old is only 6-2 since making the transition to mixed martial arts in 2013. That's early in a career to be earning a title shot.

Granted, he's on a six-match win streak since dropping his first two matches, but they have come against fighters who in total are 14-13 since their bouts against Catalan took place. The younger Joshua Pacio, who is a two-time ONE strawweight champion and is looking to defend his title successfully for the first time, is by far Catalan's toughest test yet.

How will he do against his compatriot?