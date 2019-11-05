R.J. Hampton Reflects on Choosing New Zealand over CBB: 'It's Definitely Hard'

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

On the day the 2019-20 college basketball season begins, R.J. Hampton has endured a series of trials and tribulations in the aftermath of his decision to bypass the NCAA and play professionally with the New Zealand Breakers of the National Basketball League.

Per The Athletic's Dana O'Neil, Hampton's transition overseas hasn't been totally smooth with him being benched in an exhibition game, the Breakers' general manager quitting and an assistant coach walking away while the team was at an airport.

"It's definitely hard," he said. "I have good days and I have bad days. I wish I could wake up and know what I did these last 28 games and I'd be home. If someone gave me a wish and said, 'R.J., you gotta live with whatever outcome, but you could go to sleep and wake up tomorrow and those 28 games are played.' I'm taking that risk. I'm taking that risk."

Hampton announced in May he signed a deal with New Zealand, giving up scholarship offers to Kansas, Texas Tech and Memphis. He also wanted to challenge himself in a professional league before returning to the United States to play in the NBA.

