How to Watch AEW Full Gear: B/R Live Info, Start Time and Match Card

All Elite Wrestling's first pay-per-view since launching its weekly television show, Dynamite, in October is Saturday, streaming live from Baltimore.

The stacked card features an AEW World Championship match between champion Chris Jericho and Cody and a non-sanctioned match between heated rivals in Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega.

Here is the full card, how to watch the PPV and four things to pay special attention to at Full Gear.

Where and How to Watch

Full Gear will be held Saturday at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore.

Those in the U.S. and Canada can order the event for $49.99 on B/R Live or through cable providers.

The main card starts at 8 p.m. ET, preceded by a pre-show called The Buy In at 7 p.m.

Main Card

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Cody Rhodes (AEW world championship)

Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega (Non-sanctioned)

Riho vs. Emi Sakura (AEW women's world championship)

SoCal Uncensored vs. Lucha Brothers vs. Private Party (AEW tag team championship)

Santana and Ortiz vs. The Young Bucks

Adam Page vs. Pac

Joey Janela vs. Shawn Spears

The Buy In



Britt Baker vs. Bea Priestley

4 Questions to Be Answered

Does Riho's Mentor Come Back to Haunt Her?

Emi Sakura burst on to the AEW scene at Double or Nothing in May, when she participated in a six-woman tag match that featured women's world champion Riho. Although she may be relatively unfamiliar to many fans, she is known to Riho who began her wrestling training under Sakura in Japan when she was nine. In the proceeding, the two wrestled all over Asia together.

On Saturday, the student and teacher are set to face off in a singles match for the first time stateside—and for Riho's AEW women's world title, no less. What will the flamboyant competitors, more familiar with each other's work than just about anyone, do on a huge stage at Full Gear?

Do Santana and Ortiz Get a Statement Win?



The rivalry between the Proud and Powerful Santana and Ortiz and the Young Bucks began when the former, previously part of LAX during their time in Impact Wrestling, debuted at All Out and attacked the brothers after their epic ladder match against the Lucha Brothers.

On the debut episode of AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho unveiled Santana and Ortiz as members of his Inner Circle. Since then, they have helped the world champion terrorize Cody and his allies, including during their first weekly show match against Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks.

With a win over the Young Bucks, largely considered one of the best tag teams in the world, Santana and Ortiz could solidify themselves as one of the top duos in the company having only just joined AEW a little over two months ago.

Will Chris Jericho and Cody Go the Distance?

Chris Jericho defends his AEW World Championship for the first time against Cody, who is undefeated in singles matches since the company's founding in January.

Late in the buildup to their highly anticipated meeting, Jericho and Cody agreed to a stipulation that there will be a 60-minute time limit rather than the typical 20-minute restriction. If the match remains a draw after an hour, a panel of three judges will declare the winner. This leaves a lot of opportunity for near-falls, not to mention a finish to a match not typically seen in wrestling.

Also of great interest is the three judges' identities. Could we be in for more than one surprise?

How Extreme Does Jon Moxley Get Against Kenny Omega?

The long-awaited match between Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega finally happens Saturday, and with the amount of compelling storytelling that came from this feud over the past six months, their in-ring encounter has a lot to live up to.

On Oct. 30, Moxley learned from AEW President Tony Khan that his match against Omega at Full Gear is non-sanctioned. To say Moxley was unhappy with the news is an understatement, as he aimed for a legitimate win against the man he believes to be the "top guy" at AEW.

However, this leaves a lot of opportunity for Moxley and Omega's hardcore creativity to rear its head. In fact, both men teased the use of spiked clubs, chairs and even brooms, a reference to Omega's Cleaner gimmick from New Japan Pro-Wrestling, in the buildup to Full Gear.

Obviously, though, expectations are at an all-time high for Moxley in this bout considering his long history of "death matches." What chaos awaits us?