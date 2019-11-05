Bob Stoops Denies Rumors of Interest in FSU Job, Says He's 'Not a Candidate'

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops denied rumors he's in the running to replace Willie Taggart at Florida State.

Stoops, who serves as the general manager and head coach of the XFL's Dallas Renegades, told ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit on Tuesday he's "not a candidate" to take over the Seminoles.

Florida State athletic director David Coburn confirmed to Wayne McGahee III of the Tallahassee Democrat that Stoops was "on the list" of people under consideration but ruled out speculation the sides were close to a deal.

"Rumors we are close to an agreement with Bob Stoops are untrue," Coburn said Tuesday. "We are on schedule to have someone in this position by end of the month... Chances of something happening this week are virtually zero."

The FSU AD said they haven't met with Stoops and are letting the search committee go through its vetting process before they move forward.

WTXL in Tallahassee reported Monday night a contract was "really close to being done" with an official announcement coming in the "near future."

Taggart was fired Sunday following a 27-10 loss to the rival Miami Hurricanes on Saturday. It dropped the Noles to 4-5 and left his record at 9-12 in less than two seasons with the program.

Defensive line coach Odell Haggins took over as the team's interim head coach.

Stoops posted a 190-48 record across 18 years with Oklahoma before his retirement from college football in June 2017. He joined the XFL in February with the league scheduled to hold its inaugural season in 2020 following the conclusion of the NFL campaign.

The Seminoles return to action Saturday with a road game against the Boston College Eagles, and their new coach may not be named until after the regular season concludes.