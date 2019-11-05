Report: Jets' Le'Veon Bell 'Good' After MRI on Knee Injury Suffered vs. Dolphins

Mark Brown/Getty Images

New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell is "good" after he suffered a knee-injury scare against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Bell underwent an MRI on his knee Monday. Head coach Adam Gase declined to speculate before he received the test results.

"I don't want to get too alarmed with Le'Veon without any information," Gase said Monday, according to the New York Post's Brian Costello. "It could be nothing and he just felt like something didn't feel right. It could be something else that I'm not even thinking of right now. It's hard for me to go anywhere with it mentally because I feel like it's just so gray."

Bell is coming off one of his most productive games of the season in a 26-18 loss to Miami. He ran the ball 17 times for 66 yards, his third-highest output of the year, while adding 55 receiving yards on eight catches. He has not rushed for more than 70 rushing yards in any 2019 game.

The 27-year-old signed a four-year, $52.5 million deal with New York as a free agent in March.

Bell's readiness was a hot topic at the start of the season given he sat out 2018 rather than play under the franchise tag for the second consecutive year. The three-time Pro Bowler told reporters in August that he had to encourage his teammates to be physical during practice so he could get into playing shape.

Through the first eight games, Bell has found himself banged up on multiple occasions. He was bothered by a shoulder injury in September, though an MRI found "no major damage."

Bell has rushed for 415 yards and one touchdown while averaging a career-low 3.3 yards per carry this season.