Cowboys' Michael Bennett Stands for National Anthem for 1st Time Since 2016

LM Otero/Associated Press

Michael Bennett stood for the United States national anthem before his first game as a member of the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night against the New York Giants.

Jon Machota of The Athletic captured a picture of Bennett alongside his teammates with the American flag in the background:

TMZ Sports reported it's the first time since 2016 that Bennett, a longtime supporter of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, didn't sit on the bench or remain in the locker room during the anthem.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jason Garrett both said standing on the sideline was expected after the defensive end was acquired in a trade with the New England Patriots.

"I'm satisfied that, in Michael, we've got a player who knows how we do it here with the Cowboys," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan Radio in Dallas, per Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Garrett added, "We anticipate him doing what all of our players do. We don't anticipate that being an issue."

Bennett hasn't spoken with the media since joining the team, so his thoughts on the situation are unknown.

"I explained to them that my integrity means everything," Bennett said in March after informing the Patriots he intended to stay in the locker room during the anthem, per ESPN's William C. Rhoden. "I think they respect that about me, they respect who I am as an individual."

The 33-year-old Texas A&M product had a strong first game with Dallas as he racked up three tackles and a sack in the team's 37-18 victory over the rival Giants.

"Michael is one of the real personalities of sports. He was quite an addition last night," Jones said.

Bennett and the NFC East-leading Cowboys return to action Sunday night for their second straight primetime game when they battle the Minnesota Vikings.