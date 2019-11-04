John Stephen Jones, Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones' Grandson, Named Arkansas QB

Michael Woods/Associated Press

John Stephen Jones, the grandson of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, is taking over at quarterback for the Arkansas Razorbacks as they attempt to snap a six-game losing skid Saturday against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's Tom Murphy shared a copy of Arkansas' depth chart, and the redshirt freshman is listed above KJ Jefferson:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

