John Stephen Jones, Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones' Grandson, Named Arkansas QB

John Stephen Jones, Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones' Grandson, Named Arkansas QBNovember 4, 2019
Michael Woods/Associated Press
John Stephen Jones, the grandson of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, is taking over at quarterback for the Arkansas Razorbacks as they attempt to snap a six-game losing skid Saturday against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's Tom Murphy shared a copy of Arkansas' depth chart, and the redshirt freshman is listed above KJ Jefferson:
