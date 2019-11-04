John Stephen Jones, Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones' Grandson, Named Arkansas QB

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 4, 2019

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2018, file photo, Arkansas quarterback John Stephen Jones drops back to pass against North Texas in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Fayetteville, Ark. Jones grandfather is Arkansas alum and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. (AP Photo/Michael Woods, File)
Michael Woods/Associated Press

John Stephen Jones, the grandson of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, is taking over at quarterback for the Arkansas Razorbacks as they attempt to snap a six-game losing skid Saturday against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's Tom Murphy shared a copy of Arkansas' depth chart, and the redshirt freshman is listed above KJ Jefferson:

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

