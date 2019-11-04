Yoenis Cespedes Still Rehabbing Ankle Injury, Status for 2020 Season Unknown

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

After missing the entire 2019 season due to injuries, New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes could miss all of 2020 as well.

General manager Brodie Van Wagenen said Monday the team is unsure if he will play next year, per Tim Healey of Newsday.

"I don't have enough information to predict when he's going to be back," Van Wagenen said, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

The GM noted the All-Star is rehabbing but it's "too early to tell" if he will return for the 2020 season.

Cespedes suffered multiple ankle fractures last May at his ranch in Florida during a non-baseball activity.

He underwent surgery a few days later to repair his ankles, which ended his season.

Cespedes was already rehabbing from multiple heel surgeries at the time that were supposed to keep him out through at least the first couple of months of 2019. Hamstring and hip injuries have also kept him off the field during his time with the Mets.

Since signing a four-year, $110 million deal in 2017, the 34-year-old has only played 119 games in three seasons and could miss another full year.

Despite the time off, Cespedes earned $29 million last season and is set to make $29.5 million in 2020 before hitting free agency again next offseason.

The Mets will recoup some of that money through insurance, per Greg Joyce and Ken Davidoff of the New York Post, but they would still prefer to have their star player on the field.

When healthy, the Cuban product is a game-changing talent with 74 home runs and a .282 batting average in 308 games with the Mets. He has also earned a Gold Glove award and Silver Slugger since 2015.

However, it's possible he has played his last game in New York.