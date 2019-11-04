Raiders Rumors: Ex-Cardinals Safety DJ Swearinger Working Out for Oakland

Ralph Freso/Getty Images

Veteran safety DJ Swearinger is working out for the Oakland Raiders on Monday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Swearinger, 28, was released by the Arizona Cardinals in late September. For his career, he's had stints with the Houston Texans (2013-14), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2015), Cardinals (2015-16, 2019) and Washington (2017-18).

