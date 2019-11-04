Raiders Rumors: Ex-Cardinals Safety DJ Swearinger Working Out for Oakland

Raiders Rumors: Ex-Cardinals Safety DJ Swearinger Working Out for OaklandNovember 4, 2019
Ralph Freso/Getty Images
Veteran safety DJ Swearinger is working out for the Oakland Raiders on Monday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.
Swearinger, 28, was released by the Arizona Cardinals in late September. For his career, he's had stints with the Houston Texans (2013-14), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2015), Cardinals (2015-16, 2019) and Washington (2017-18).
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
How Do the NFC's Contenders Stack Up?
Take a deeper look into the Ravens victory over the Patriots as we size up the NFC.