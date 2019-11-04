Raiders Rumors: Ex-Cardinals Safety DJ Swearinger Working Out for Oakland

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 4, 2019

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 08: Safety D.J. Swearinger #36 of the Arizona Cardinals celebrates an incomplete pass by the Detroit Lions during the second half of the NFL football game at State Farm Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The game ended with the Cardinals and Lions tied 27-27. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)
Ralph Freso/Getty Images

Veteran safety DJ Swearinger is working out for the Oakland Raiders on Monday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Swearinger, 28, was released by the Arizona Cardinals in late September. For his career, he's had stints with the Houston Texans (2013-14), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2015), Cardinals (2015-16, 2019) and Washington (2017-18). 

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

