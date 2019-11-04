Report: FAU's Lane Kiffin Interested in FSU HC Job After Willie Taggart's Firing

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 4, 2019

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 07: Head coach Lane Kifffin of the Florida Atlantic Owls looks on during warm ups before the game against the UCF Knights at FAU Stadium on September 07, 2019 in Boca Raton, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images

The Florida State Seminoles fired head coach Willie Taggart on Saturday after a 4-5 start to the season and a 9-12 record overall in his two-year tenure, opening up one of the premier coaching gigs in college football.

And one of the names to watch for in the school's coaching search is Florida Atlantic's Lane Kiffin, according to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports:

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

