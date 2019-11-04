Peter King: Russell Wilson, Lamar Jackson, Deshaun Watson in Top 3 for MVP Race

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 4, 2019

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson scrambles against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
John Froschauer/Associated Press

With apologies to the spectacular play of Christian McCaffrey, Peter King's MVP ballot at the season's midpoint is all quarterbacks.

The NBC Sports columnist wrote his top choice for MVP after Week 9's action is Russell Wilson, who is followed closely behind by Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson.

Wilson, Jackson and Watson were each victorious Sunday, playing spectacularly in necessary wins for their respective teams.

Wilson threw for 378 yards and five touchdowns in an overtime shootout with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jackson flummoxed the New England Patriots with his abilities through the air and on the ground, and Watson kept the Texans alive in a divisional-round matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars with his efficient play. 

     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

