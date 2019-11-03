Report: Odell Beckham Jr. Complained on Browns Sideline After Failed 4th Down

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Nothing is going right for the Cleveland Browns this season, and it seems wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is getting frustrated.

Keith Britton of 92.3 The Fan noted CBS sideline reporter Jay Feely said Beckham could be heard saying, "I can't get the ball to save my life," following a failed fourth-down conversion during the fourth quarter of Sunday's 24-19 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Kevin Bollard of 247Sports pointed out Beckham was open, but the throw on 4th-and-4 went to Jarvis Landry instead. It fell incomplete, and the Browns never got the ball back in the loss.

"Controversy sells," Beckham said while explaining he didn't remember saying that, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Mayfield also addressed the situation:

While the LSU product expressed his dismay with a lack of chances, he did lead the Browns in receiving yards with 87. His six targets were second on the team, although he fell well short of Landry's 13 targets.

Beckham has at least six targets in every game this season and double-digit targets in three of his team's eight contests. His best individual game came during one of Cleveland's two wins when he posted six catches for 161 yards and a touchdown against the New York Jets in Week 2.

The three-time Pro Bowler is surely frustrated with more than his individual performances.

It wouldn't be an exaggeration to call the Browns the league's most disappointing team. They are now 2-6 following another loss Sunday, which is a far cry from where they were expected to be halfway through their schedule. They were the preseason darlings around the league in large part because they added Beckham to an offense featuring Landry, Nick Chubb and Baker Mayfield.

The only saving grace at this point is a schedule that still features three games against the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins, but the playoffs seem like an incredible long shot at best.

Maybe Cleveland should get Beckham the ball more.