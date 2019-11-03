New York Marathon Results 2019: Winners, Finishing Times and Highlights

Michael Molzar/Getty Images

Geoffrey Kamworor and Joyciline Jepkosgei, both of Kenya, took home the men's and women's races at the 2019 New York Marathon on Sunday.



Kamworor took home his second New York Marathon in the last three years, finishing with a time of 2:08:13. He is the 10th man in history to win at least twice at the event. Albert Korir, also of Kenya, finished in second place.

Defending men's champion Lelisa Desisa dropped out of the race in the seventh mile. Desisa was coming off a victory at the world championships last month.

"From the start of the race, I was feeling OK," Kamworor said. "I was comfortable. I prepared very well to run this marathon. Throughout the last few meters, the pace was somewhat high, and it wasn't a problem for me. That's when I decided to pull away."

While he's still young at age 26, Kamworor is a cagy veteran in comparison to Jepkosgei, who took home the women's side in 2:22:38 in her first-ever marathon. Jepkosgei beat out countrywoman Mary Keitany, who was looking for her fifth New York Marathon championship.

"My strategy I had planned was to finish the race strong," Jepkosgei said. "But in the last kilometers, I saw that I was approaching the finish line and I was capable of winning."

The times reflected a race that was run under borderline ideal conditions. Jepkosgei's time was the second-fastest for a woman in history.

No Americans finished in the top five in either race, but both races did feature a sixth-place finisher for the United States. Jared Ward was the sixth-place finisher on the men's side, while Des Linden did the same among the women.