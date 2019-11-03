New York Marathon Results 2019: Winners, Finishing Times and Highlights

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 3, 2019

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 3: Mens Elite leaders Albert Korir of Kenia, Tamirat Tola of Ethopia, Geoffrey Kamworor of Kenia and Girma Bekele Gebre of Ethiopia in Harlem during 2019 TCS New York City Marathon in New York City on November 3, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Molzar/SEPA.Media /Getty Images)
Michael Molzar/Getty Images

Geoffrey Kamworor and Joyciline Jepkosgei, both of Kenya, took home the men's and women's races at the 2019 New York Marathon on Sunday.

Kamworor took home his second New York Marathon in the last three years, finishing with a time of 2:08:13. He is the 10th man in history to win at least twice at the event. Albert Korir, also of Kenya, finished in second place. 

Defending men's champion Lelisa Desisa dropped out of the race in the seventh mile. Desisa was coming off a victory at the world championships last month. 

"From the start of the race, I was feeling OK," Kamworor said. "I was comfortable. I prepared very well to run this marathon. Throughout the last few meters, the pace was somewhat high, and it wasn't a problem for me. That's when I decided to pull away."

While he's still young at age 26, Kamworor is a cagy veteran in comparison to Jepkosgei, who took home the women's side in 2:22:38 in her first-ever marathon. Jepkosgei beat out countrywoman Mary Keitany, who was looking for her fifth New York Marathon championship.

"My strategy I had planned was to finish the race strong," Jepkosgei said. "But in the last kilometers, I saw that I was approaching the finish line and I was capable of winning."

The times reflected a race that was run under borderline ideal conditions. Jepkosgei's time was the second-fastest for a woman in history.

No Americans finished in the top five in either race, but both races did feature a sixth-place finisher for the United States. Jared Ward was the sixth-place finisher on the men's side, while Des Linden did the same among the women. 

Related

    B/R’s Best Week 9 Bets 🤑

    Watch for our experts’ best picks of the week, and check the comments for more locks 🎥

    Featured logo
    Featured

    B/R’s Best Week 9 Bets 🤑

    Bleacher Report
    via YouTube

    @TheMattCamp's Week 9 Advice

    Check the comment thread to get the latest info from our expert ⬇️

    Featured logo
    Featured

    @TheMattCamp's Week 9 Advice

    Bleacher Report
    via YouTube

    Canelo Beats Kovalev Via KO 🚨

    Alvarez becomes four-division world champion in 11th round

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Canelo Beats Kovalev Via KO 🚨

    Nate Loop
    via Bleacher Report

    Winners and Losers from Week 10

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Winners and Losers from Week 10

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report