New York Marathon Results 2019: Men's and Women's Top Finishers

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 3, 2019

Geoffrey Kamworor, of Kenya, leads the professional men's division during the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Associated Press

For the second time in three years, Kenya's Geoffrey Kamworor won the men's division at the New York Marathon.

The 2017 winner came in with a time of 2:08:13, edging out a group of runners that included Albert Korir (2:08:36) and Girma Gebre (2:08:38).

On the women's side, meanwhile, Kenya's Joyciline Jepkosgei defeated her countrywoman and defending champion Mary Keitany with a time of 2:22:38, missing a course record by seven seconds. Jepkosgei was dominant, beating Keitany (2:23:32) by nearly a minute. 

                  

