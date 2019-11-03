LaMelo Ball Tops Illawarra Hawks Stats in NBL Loss to Brisbane Bullets

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

LaMelo Ball enjoyed his best display in the National Basketball League so far but couldn't prevent the Illawarra Hawks from falling to their seventh loss of the season against the Brisbane Bullets on Sunday.

The point guard recorded 19 points, nine rebounds and five assists at the AIS Arena in Canberra, Australia, where the Hawks failed to move off the bottom of the NBL standings following an 83-69 defeat.

Ball, 18, led his team in points and assists and also recorded more rebounds than any other Illawarra player, the first time he's topped each field for the Hawks since arriving in Australia.

The NBL posted highlights of Sunday's match, which saw the 1-7 Hawks remain ninth in the table. The 4-3 Bullets moved up to fourth:

Illawarra were hit with the news on Monday that guard star Aaron Brooks will not feature again this season because of a torn Achilles tendon, putting new pressure on Ball to rise to the NBL challenge.

The teenager took great risk at times, driving deep to tee up team-mates, and recent compliments from NBA analyst Mike Schmitz looked to be well-placed:

Ball needs to improve his delivery from three-point range, and showed it on Sunday, though there were occasions when the youngster looked a cut above the competition.

The expected 2020 NBA draft hopeful also took the responsibility to apply the finishing touches at times.

Basketball writer Johnny Carver said after the defeat to Brisbane that LaMelo could well prove to be a superior talent to older brother Lonzo, 22, of the New Orleans Pelicans:

Guard Sunday Dech commented on the loss of Brooks, 34, and the responsibility that falls on the likes of him and Ball as a result, per Caden Helmers of the Canberra Times:

"It's huge. AB was really our floor general and leader out there at both ends of the court.

"For us young guys, we learnt from that. Over this next stretch, it's next man up, we have to step up. On any given night, one of us can have a big night but we have to stay on the same page.

"On the floor it's collective. LaMelo is a really young point guard, and Emmett [Naar] as well, but it starts with everyone."

It didn't take long for Ball to deliver his first three-pointer of the evening when Illawarra was trailing early on:

That was one highlight from a portion of his game that may require development, while Bullets centre Will Magnay also exposed a weakness in the youngster's physicality:

Ball continues to impress with the Hawks, and many will see Sunday's display as a step in the right direction despite Illawarra's woeful form.