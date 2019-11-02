Redskins TE Jeremy Sprinkle Fined over $84K for 2 Hits vs. Vikings in Week 8

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Washington tight end Jeremy Sprinkle has been fined $84,231 for a pair of hits he made during Week 8 against the Minnesota Vikings that the league deemed to fall into the category of unnecessary roughness, according to ESPN's John Keim.

Sprinkle was fined $56,156 for a hit to the head, which Keim notes is the heftiest fine for a single play in the NFL this season, and $28,075 on a different play.

A fifth-round pick out of Arkansas in 2017, Sprinkle is in the third year of his rookie contract. He has a base salary of $645,000 this season, putting a weekly check at approximately $37,941. His fine is currently the equivalent of two-plus game checks.

Sprinkle's fine may ultimately get reduced. Per Keim, the league's current collective bargaining agreement allows a player to appeal for a lower fine "only if it exceeds 25 percent of one week of a player's salary for a first offense, and 50 percent of one week of a player's salary for a second offense."

The 25-year-old tight end had not been fined this season prior to Week 8.

The fine comes in the midst of Sprinkle's most productive season to date. After entering 2019 with seven career catches for 54 yards and two touchdowns through his first two seasons in the league, he has 13 receptions for 124 yards through eight games.

He had two catches for 12 yards in a 19-9 loss to Minnesota.