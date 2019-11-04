Fantasy Basketball 2019: Ranking Sleepers for NBA Week 3

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

Much like the real NBA, one of the joys of early-season fantasy basketball is discovering the diamonds in the rough. Who might I find on the waiver wire that could take my team to a whole other level of success?

There are numerous players who serve this purpose every season. Whether it be due to an uptick in playing time, injuries or just plain old improvement, we get surprising new sleepers every season.

Here are 10 ranked sleepers to monitor over the next week. They are ranked considering a blend of their immediate and long-term upside in head-to-head, category-based leagues.

Week 3 Sleepers

1. PJ Washington, PF, Charlotte Hornets

2. Richaun Holmes, C, Sacramento Kings

3. Taurean Prince, SF/PF, Brooklyn Nets

4. Jahlil Okafor, C, New Orleans Pelicans

5. Danuel House Jr., SF, Houston Rockets

6. Anfernee Simons, PG/SG, Portland Trail Blazers

7. Michael Porter Jr., SF/PF, Denver Nuggets

8. Royce O'Neale, SF/PF, Utah Jazz

9. Meyers Leonard, C, Miami Heat

10. Alec Burks, SG, Golden State Warriors

Richaun Holmes, C, Sacramento Kings

Week 2 Averages: 15.8 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 1.5 APG, 1.5 BPG, 1.0 SPG, 73.7 FG%

Week 3 Schedule: 11/6 @ TOR, 11/8 @ ATL

Through several tough weeks to start the 2019-20 season, Richaun Holmes has been one of the few bright spots in Sacramento. He's always been an efficient and productive backup big man, first in Philadelphia and then last year in Phoenix, but he is quickly earning a large role with the Kings.

After Marvin Bagley III went down in the season opener with a thumb injury and Dewayne Dedmon fell victim to an early-season slump, shooting just 35.9 percent from the field so far, coach Luke Walton slotted Holmes into the starting lineup. So far, the Bowling Green alum has repaid his coach handsomely on the court, becoming an integral part of a team that has generally lacked direction so far in the early going.

Bagley III is expected to be out for about a month, and there is no timetable for the return of Harry Giles III, so Holmes may be the best big man Sacramento has to offer for the foreseeable future. Snatch him up if you're in need of efficient scoring, rebounding or defensive stats.

Jahlil Okafor, C, New Orleans Pelicans

Week 2 Averages: 15.7 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 1.7 APG, 1.3 BPG, 1.0 SPG, 58.1 FG%

Week 3 Schedule: 11/4 @ BKN, 11/8 vs. TOR, 11/9 @ CHA

Jahlil Okafor's transformation from plodding, old-fashioned big man nearing bust territory into highly efficient backup center was one of the feel-good stories of the 2018-19 season, and early on this year, he is making it clear that last year was no fluke.

With Zion Williamson sidelined for nearly two months, Derrick Favors already battling injuries, and Jaxson Hayes being a raw rookie, Okafor has quickly been handed a large amount of responsibility for this on-the-rise Pelicans team, and he's already responding. The former Duke standout roasted Nikola Jokic for 26 points last Thursday in a win over the Nuggets, and posted a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds to go with two blocks against Oklahoma City on Saturday.

When Williamson and Favors return, Okafor's role will likely shrink. But you should definitely consider grabbing him in the interim for a quick points and rebounds boost.

Anfernee Simons, PG/SG, Portland Trail Blazers

Week 2 Averages: 10.0 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 1.3 APG, 57.1 FG%, 44.4 3PT%

Week 3 Schedule: 11/4 @ GSW, 11/7 @ LAC, 11/8 vs. BKN, 11/10 vs. ATL

Going into this season, there was a good amount of hype for Anfernee Simons and his potential on the Blazers. No, Simons was not expected to replace Damian Lillard or CJ McCollum, but after a dominant showing in summer league where he averaged 22 points per game on a staggering 56 percent shooting, anticipation was quite high. Well, so far, it's been warranted.

Simons, like most second-year guards, is still on a bit of a learning curve. But by and large, he's just been the spark-plug bench scorer that Portland has been waiting for. Simons has shot better than 50 percent from the field in all but one game this year and has put up double figures in three games already despite not playing more than 21 minutes in a game.

The 20-year old is not doing much other than putting the ball in the basket right now, but he's so efficient that he warrants a pick-up all the same.

Michael Porter Jr., SF/PF, Denver Nuggets

Week 2 Averages: 9.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 60.0 FG%

Week 3 Schedule: 11/5 vs. MIA, 11/8 vs. PHI, 11/10 @ MIN

You sense that Michael Porter Jr.'s rookie year is going to have some high peaks and low valleys, though they might not have anything to do with his on-court performance. It's just that this Denver team is ridiculously deep, and coach Michael Malone would be silly to play an untested rookie over any number of players on his team with legitimate playoff experience at any given time.

However, when Nuggets players succumb to injuries, like Will Barton has this week, Porter will likely be the next man up, and both in preseason and so far in the regular season, he's shown the scoring chops that tantalized basketball fans for years. For instance, he led Denver in scoring in his NBA debut.

Porter may sit a lot of games out this year, but if he continues to impress while other players miss time, Malone may have no choice but to promote him. In that case, we'll all be lucky to have him on our rosters.