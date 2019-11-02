Pistons' Reggie Jackson Out 'At Least' 4 Weeks with Back Injury

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 2, 2019

Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson brings the ball up court during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson will miss an extended period of time with a back injury. 

The Pistons announced Jackson will be out for at least four weeks due to a stress reaction. 

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium first reported the news. 

Jackson hasn't played in Detroit's last four games with what the team called lower-back tightness. 

On Friday, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reported the tightness was being exacerbated by doing activity. 

"He can go a certain amount of distance and then it starts to flare up," Beard wrote. "Once it starts to spasm up, he's not moving right."

The Pistons had to start this season without Blake Griffin due to knee and hamstring injuries. He told reporters this week there is no definitive return timetable. 

Durability has been an issue for Jackson, though he was able to play all 82 games last season. The 29-year-old missed a combined 67 games in 2016-17 and 2017-18. He averaged 5.0 points and 4.0 assists in the first two games this season. 

Detroit is off to a 2-4 start, tied with the Chicago Bulls for last place in the Central Division.

