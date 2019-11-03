New York Marathon 2019: Top Celebrities Expected to Race in NYC

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 04: Ultra runner and water campaigner, Mina Guli runs the New York Marathon, during the #RunningDry Expedition on November 4, 2018 in New York, NY. The challenge started with the New York City marathon and will end on the 11th February. (Photo by Kelvin Trautman / Welcome to Frank via Getty Images)
The 2019 New York Marathon takes place on Sunday and will see plenty of top celebrities join some of the world's best athletes in making their way around the 26.2-mile route.

Many of the famous faces are not just out to showcase their athletic ability, but also to use the marathon to raise money for charities and draw awareness to causes close to their hearts.

Here are some of the top stars to look out for during Sunday's event in the Big Apple.

    

Uzo Aduba, Actress

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: Uzo Aduba speaks onstage during Global Citizen Presents Global Goal Live: The Possible Dream at St. Ann’s Warehouse on September 26, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen)
Uzo Aduba is no stranger to marathons and the Orange is the New Black star will lace up her running shoes on Sunday for a third time.

The 38-year-old completed the New York Marathon in 2013 and the Boston Marathon two years later, and talked about her experiences in July when she appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan:

Aduba completed the Boston Marathon in an impressive time of five hours and three minutes and said competing in the race felt "like the right thing to do," per People.

The actress will be supporting the charity Stand Up to Cancer, a fund-raising organisation that aims to increase progress in life-saving cancer research.

  

Tyler Cameron, Star of The Bachelorette

US TV personality Tyler Cameron attends the Grand Opening of the Guitar Hotel expansion at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, in Hollywood, Florida, October 24, 2019. (Photo by Zak BENNETT / AFP) (Photo by ZAK BENNETT/AFP via Getty Images)
Tyler Cameron is running the New York Marathon in support of ABC Food Tours. The company aims to feed and educate kids in underserved communities.

The 26-year-old played college football for four years at Wake Forest, Florida Atlantic University and the Baltimore Ravens, which should stand him in good stead.

Cameron warmed up for Sunday's big event by running the Chicago Marathon in October and finished in a time of four hours and 45 minutes, according to Michele Corriston at People.

The reality star has told Jay Willis at GQ that his passion for running was sparked when his father suffered an illness, and he is hopeful of competing Sunday's marathon in under four hours.

     

Ryan Briscoe, Racing driver

LAKEVILLE, CT- JUL 20: Richard Westbrook, of Great Britain, L, and Ryan Briscoe, of Australia, celebrate in victory lane after winning the Northeast Grand Prix, IMSA WeatherTech Series Race, July 20, 2019. (Photo by Brian Cleary/Getty Images)
Ryan Briscoe is no stranger to racing, having driven in IndyCar for a decade before moving on to the American Le Mans Series, but will not be the fastest man on Sunday.

The Australian-born driver has spent the last four seasons on the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship circuit but revealed his intention to run in New York back in May:

Briscoe has spoken about his motivation to run the race after watching the New York Marathon two years ago, per Martin Rogers at Fox Sports:

"That sense of pride of having finished it, of knowing it's the culmination of all these months of preparation, of having reached something you didn’t know you could do, while having all these incredible strangers cheering you on. When I got a taste of it, that was it. I had to do it … or at least try."

Briscoe will be supporting the NYRR Team for Kids, which aims to bring fitness programs and free running to students across America.

   

Kikkan Randall, Olympic skier

FALUN, SWEDEN - MARCH 18: Kikkan Randal of USA after Ladies 10.0 km Pursuit Free at Lugnet Stadium on March 18, 2018 in Falun, Sweden. (Photo by Trond Tandberg/Getty Images)
Kikkan Randall claimed gold at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang but was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer just three months later.

The five-time Olympian underwent surgery and chemotherapy and will run the New York Marathon just a year after her treatment:

Randall told Nick Zaccardi at NBC Sports that she is "pretty confident I'm cancer-free" and spoke about her motivation to take part in the marathon.

"It's my way to celebrate what I can do, being grateful that my treatment has gone so well and in tribute to those who fought hard and did everything they could but ultimately didn't get the positive outcome like I've had."

The American is hoping to finish in under three hours and will be running in support of Norwegian organisation AKTIV Against Cancer.

