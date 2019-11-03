New York Marathon 2019: Top Celebrities Expected to Race in NYC

Handout/Getty Images

The 2019 New York Marathon takes place on Sunday and will see plenty of top celebrities join some of the world's best athletes in making their way around the 26.2-mile route.

Many of the famous faces are not just out to showcase their athletic ability, but also to use the marathon to raise money for charities and draw awareness to causes close to their hearts.

Here are some of the top stars to look out for during Sunday's event in the Big Apple.

Uzo Aduba, Actress

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Uzo Aduba is no stranger to marathons and the Orange is the New Black star will lace up her running shoes on Sunday for a third time.

The 38-year-old completed the New York Marathon in 2013 and the Boston Marathon two years later, and talked about her experiences in July when she appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan:

Aduba completed the Boston Marathon in an impressive time of five hours and three minutes and said competing in the race felt "like the right thing to do," per People.

The actress will be supporting the charity Stand Up to Cancer, a fund-raising organisation that aims to increase progress in life-saving cancer research.

Tyler Cameron, Star of The Bachelorette

ZAK BENNETT/Getty Images

Tyler Cameron is running the New York Marathon in support of ABC Food Tours. The company aims to feed and educate kids in underserved communities.

The 26-year-old played college football for four years at Wake Forest, Florida Atlantic University and the Baltimore Ravens, which should stand him in good stead.

Cameron warmed up for Sunday's big event by running the Chicago Marathon in October and finished in a time of four hours and 45 minutes, according to Michele Corriston at People.

The reality star has told Jay Willis at GQ that his passion for running was sparked when his father suffered an illness, and he is hopeful of competing Sunday's marathon in under four hours.

Ryan Briscoe, Racing driver

Brian Cleary/Getty Images

Ryan Briscoe is no stranger to racing, having driven in IndyCar for a decade before moving on to the American Le Mans Series, but will not be the fastest man on Sunday.

The Australian-born driver has spent the last four seasons on the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship circuit but revealed his intention to run in New York back in May:

Briscoe has spoken about his motivation to run the race after watching the New York Marathon two years ago, per Martin Rogers at Fox Sports:

"That sense of pride of having finished it, of knowing it's the culmination of all these months of preparation, of having reached something you didn’t know you could do, while having all these incredible strangers cheering you on. When I got a taste of it, that was it. I had to do it … or at least try."

Briscoe will be supporting the NYRR Team for Kids, which aims to bring fitness programs and free running to students across America.

Kikkan Randall, Olympic skier

Trond Tandberg/Getty Images

Kikkan Randall claimed gold at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang but was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer just three months later.

The five-time Olympian underwent surgery and chemotherapy and will run the New York Marathon just a year after her treatment:

Randall told Nick Zaccardi at NBC Sports that she is "pretty confident I'm cancer-free" and spoke about her motivation to take part in the marathon.

"It's my way to celebrate what I can do, being grateful that my treatment has gone so well and in tribute to those who fought hard and did everything they could but ultimately didn't get the positive outcome like I've had."

The American is hoping to finish in under three hours and will be running in support of Norwegian organisation AKTIV Against Cancer.