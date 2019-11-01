49ers' Kyle Shanahan: Jimmy Garoppolo Played 'His Best Game Yet' vs. Cardinals

Ralph Freso/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo completed 28 of 37 passes for 317 yards and four touchdowns in a 28-25 road win over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday.

After the game, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan offered high praise for the 49ers' signal-caller.

"I thought Jimmy played a hell of a game," Shanahan said per Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. "His best game yet, probably.”

Garoppolo was nearly flawless on a night where the 49ers needed him to shine. The Arizona Cardinals offense fared well against the stingy San Francisco defense, scoring 25 points and gaining 357 yards from scrimmage.

The ex-New England Patriot was too much for Arizona, however, as he led the 49ers to an 8-0 start.

His rapport with new 49ers wideout Emmanuel Sanders stole the show Thursday as the two connected on seven passes for 112 yards and a score:

No Jimmy G throw was more impressive than this dime to Sanders with Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson providing tight coverage:

Garoppolo hit Sanders right when he turned, and the chemistry between the two after just days together was clearly noticeable, per Chris Biderman of the Sacramento Bee among others.

Football writer Vincent Frank also pointed out Garoppolo's stats since the Denver Broncos traded Sanders:

Garoppolo finished the game by evading an oncoming rush and finding tight end Ross Dwelley on a 3rd-and-9 that ended with a first down and victory formation for the 49ers.

Afterwards, tight end George Kittle, who had six receptions for 79 yards and a touchdown, complimented his quarterback.

"Man, he’s pretty good," Kittle told reporters. "I don’t know why people don’t think he is. He makes some pretty gutsy throws out there, doesn’t he? Goodness gracious. (In addition to) the strong chin line, he’s incredible."

Garoppolo will now guide the 49ers during a tough second-half schedule that includes two matchups with the 6-2 Seattle Seahawks, road dates against the 5-2 Baltimore Ravens and 7-1 New Orleans Saints and a home matchup versus the 7-1 Green Bay Packers.

That's a tough schedule for any team, but Garoppolo and the 49ers seem up for the challenge based off a dominating eight-game stretch in which they've outscored their opponents 235-102.