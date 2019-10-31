What's on B/R Live This Month: November 2019

B/R Live

AEW: Full Gear

Full Gear is the third major pay-per-view event for AEW since its launch, but the first since its show on TNT began in October. Among the highlights of Full Gear are Chris Jericho defending his AEW World Championship against Cody and an unsanctioned lights-out match between Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley.

Full Gear is available for purchase on B/R Live for $49.99, with both English- and Spanish-language commentary.

UEFA Matchdays 4 and 5

We're now into the second half of the group stage in both the Champions League and the Europa League, and we'll start to see teams book their places in the knockout round.

Matchday 4, in the first week of November, is a rematch of Matchday 3, with Borussia Dortmund hosting Inter Milan and Ajax heading to Chelsea.

Then, just before Thanksgiving, Matchday 5 includes huge matchups like Juventus vs. Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid vs. Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool vs. Napoli and Barcelona vs. Borussia Dortmund

All UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League matches are on B/R Live, as well as magazine shows, club channels and more soccer content listed below.

NLL Season Begins

The National Lacrosse League season begins the last weekend of the month, and every opening game is streaming for free. On Friday, Nov. 29, the Saskatchewan Rush host the Colorado Mammoth to kick off the season, as well as the defending champion Calgary Roughnecks taking on the Vancouver Warriors.

Every NLL game is on B/R Live here.

NBA League Pass

The NBA season has not been short on drama already. NBA League Pass is available on B/R Live as a separate subscription from the main B/R Live subscription, where you can watch every out-of-market game and the per-game price decreases with each quarter.

Watch NBA League Pass here.

Full Schedule

Weekdays, free

Dan Patrick Show, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. ET

Rich Eisen Show, 12 p.m.-3 p.m. ET

Soccer

UEFA Champions League

Matchday 4: Nov. 5-6

Matchday 5: Nov. 26-27

UEFA Europa League

Matchday 4: Nov. 6-7

Matchday 5: Nov. 27-28

UEFA Youth League: Select matches

UEFA Magazine Shows

Scottish Premiership and Betfred Cup: Select matches, highlight shows

Belgian Pro League: Select matches

LFC TV

Arsenal TV

Spurs TV

B/R Football Ranks

National Lacrosse League

Season begins Nov. 29

NBA

NBA League Pass

AEW

Full Gear: No. 9

Road to Full Gear

International Table Tennis Federation

ITTF Austria Open, Nov. 15-17

Men's World Cup, begins Nov. 30

FIH (Field Hockey)

Women's Olympic Qualifying (Including India vs. USA Nov. 1 & 2)

Men's Olympic Qualifying

MMA

ONE: Masters of Fate, Nov. 8

ONE: Age of Dragons, Nov. 16

ONE: Edge of Greatness, Nov. 22

ONE Championship Weekly

Highlight Shows

NCAA Championships

Division II Women's Volleyball

Division III Women's Volleyball

Division I Field Hockey

Division II Field Hockey

Division III Field Hockey

Division II Women's Soccer

Division III Women's Soccer

Division II Men's Soccer

Division III Men's Soccer