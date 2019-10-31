What's on B/R Live This Month: November 2019

What's on B/R Live This Month: November 2019October 31, 2019
AEW: Full Gear
Full Gear is the third major pay-per-view event for AEW since its launch, but the first since its show on TNT began in October. Among the highlights of Full Gear are Chris Jericho defending his AEW World Championship against Cody and an unsanctioned lights-out match between Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley.
Full Gear is available for purchase on B/R Live for $49.99, with both English- and Spanish-language commentary.
UEFA Matchdays 4 and 5
We're now into the second half of the group stage in both the Champions League and the Europa League, and we'll start to see teams book their places in the knockout round.
Matchday 4, in the first week of November, is a rematch of Matchday 3, with Borussia Dortmund hosting Inter Milan and Ajax heading to Chelsea.
Then, just before Thanksgiving, Matchday 5 includes huge matchups like Juventus vs. Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid vs. Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool vs. Napoli and Barcelona vs. Borussia Dortmund
All UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League matches are on B/R Live, as well as magazine shows, club channels and more soccer content listed below.
NLL Season Begins
The National Lacrosse League season begins the last weekend of the month, and every opening game is streaming for free. On Friday, Nov. 29, the Saskatchewan Rush host the Colorado Mammoth to kick off the season, as well as the defending champion Calgary Roughnecks taking on the Vancouver Warriors.
Every NLL game is on B/R Live here.
NBA League Pass
The NBA season has not been short on drama already. NBA League Pass is available on B/R Live as a separate subscription from the main B/R Live subscription, where you can watch every out-of-market game and the per-game price decreases with each quarter.
Watch NBA League Pass here.
Full Schedule
Weekdays, free
Dan Patrick Show, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. ET
Rich Eisen Show, 12 p.m.-3 p.m. ET
Soccer
UEFA Champions League
Matchday 4: Nov. 5-6
Matchday 5: Nov. 26-27
UEFA Europa League
Matchday 4: Nov. 6-7
Matchday 5: Nov. 27-28
UEFA Youth League: Select matches
UEFA Magazine Shows
Scottish Premiership and Betfred Cup: Select matches, highlight shows
Belgian Pro League: Select matches
LFC TV
Arsenal TV
Spurs TV
B/R Football Ranks
National Lacrosse League
Season begins Nov. 29
NBA
NBA League Pass
AEW
Full Gear: No. 9
Road to Full Gear
International Table Tennis Federation
ITTF Austria Open, Nov. 15-17
Men's World Cup, begins Nov. 30
FIH (Field Hockey)
Women's Olympic Qualifying (Including India vs. USA Nov. 1 & 2)
Men's Olympic Qualifying
MMA
ONE: Masters of Fate, Nov. 8
ONE: Age of Dragons, Nov. 16
ONE: Edge of Greatness, Nov. 22
ONE Championship Weekly
Highlight Shows
NCAA Championships
Division II Women's Volleyball
Division III Women's Volleyball
Division I Field Hockey
Division II Field Hockey
Division III Field Hockey
Division II Women's Soccer
Division III Women's Soccer
Division II Men's Soccer
Division III Men's Soccer
Tragedy of Jared Lorenzen
Inside the life and death of ‘Hefty Lefty,’ who died from weight-related issues at 38 this July