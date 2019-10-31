76ers' Joel Embiid, Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns Suspended 2 Games for Fight

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The NBA announced Thursday it suspended the Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid and Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns two games each for their fight during Wednesday's game at the Wells Fargo Center in Philly.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported the news, noting Sixers guard Ben Simmons has not been fined despite his role in the altercation.

Timberwolves president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas released a statement about Towns' suspension:

Embiid and Towns were both ejected after their tussle in the third quarter, which saw Simmons jump on the Wolves star's back to restrain him. Both coaching staffs also went onto the court.

Towns refused to discuss the situation after the game, repeating "it was a competitive game" when asked about the fracas, but Embiid provided a little background information to reporters.

"I felt like you could see a lot of things the previous three possessions in the post," he said. "I kind of got it the way I wanted to, and then—I don't know, I guess that last possession, we got them to turn the ball over, and my hand was staying tangled up. And next thing I know, he's holding me; we're holding each other. But it's basketball. That's what I'm good at—I like to get in people's minds."

The players proceeded to exchange jabs on Instagram.

Embiid started things off by referencing Towns' KAT nickname:

The first overall pick of the 2015 NBA draft answered back:

Philadelphia scored a 117-95 victory. Embiid tallied 19 points, five rebounds and one block. Towns posted 13 points, six boards and one rejection.

The teams' second and final meeting of the 2019-20 season doesn't come until March 24 at the Target Center in Minneapolis.