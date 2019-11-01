Rugby World Cup 2019 Final: Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream and Predictions

David Rogers/Getty Images

England meet South Africa in the final of the 2019 Rugby World Cup on Saturday in Yokohama, Japan, in a repeat of the 2007 tournament final.

On that occasion in Paris, the Springboks went into the match as heavy favourites and lifted the trophy after a 15-6 victory.

This time, though, it is England who are favoured to win after they dismantled two-time defending champions New Zealand in the semi-finals.

Date: Saturday, November 2

Time: 9 a.m. (GMT), 5 a.m. (ET), 6 p.m. (local)

TV Info: ITV (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

Live Stream: ITV Hub, NBC Sports Live

Venue: International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama, Japan

Odds (via Caesars): England 1-2, South Africa 19-10

Score Prediction: England 23-13 South Africa



Based purely on their respective semi-final performances, there is only one winner of Saturday's final.

Against the All Blacks, England produced one of their finest performances ever to outplay the No. 1-ranked side in the world in every area and win 19-7:

South Africa, meanwhile, edged out a depleted Wales team 19-16 in a war of attrition.

The Boks have the physicality and kicking game to cause England problems they have not yet faced in Japan, and head coach Eddie Jones will be fighting off any complacency from his side.

The Australian has named an unchanged England side for the final, while South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus welcomes back winger Cheslin Kolbe after he missed the semi-final due to an ankle injury:

If South Africa are to match the All Blacks by winning a third World Cup, they have to prevent England from making a fast start.

It took Manu Tuilagi just 98 seconds to cross the try line against New Zealand:

And England could have been out of sight soon after half-time had they not had two further tries disallowed.

If Jones' side start the final like they did the semi, they could run South Africa ragged, as the quality of their back line, with George Ford and Owen Farrell running the show, is immense.

But if the Springboks can haul England into a scrap and use their physicality effectively, they could cause an upset.

In Faf de Klerk, they have possibly the best scrum-half in the world, and there is no doubt he will test England's back three with plenty of kicks, and fly-half Handre Pollard has been metronomic with the boot in the tournament:

The Rugby Championship winners are more than capable of playing effective running rugby, which they showed in the build-up to Damian de Allende's semi-final try.

England, though, are a frightening prospect. Even if it becomes a battle of the forwards, England should prevail.

The Six Nations side boast two of the breakout stars of the tournament in flankers Sam Underhill and Tom Curry, while No. 8 Billy Vunipola and lock Maro Itoje are consistently impressive.

Jones will know that if his side produce their best rugby, they will be lifting the Webb Ellis Cup in Japan on Saturday. South Africa's challenge is to stop them.