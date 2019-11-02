NFL Playoff Predictions at the Midseason Mark

1 of 7

David Richard/Associated Press

No. 6 Cleveland Browns (9-7) at No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs (11-5)

We kick off the AFC Wild Card Round with a surprise. The Cleveland Browns will win seven of their last nine contests to claim the sixth seed. Although this sounds like a long shot, take a look at their schedule.

Starting Week 9, Cleveland will play a bunch of teams with losing records or backup quarterbacks.

Denver Broncos quarterback Brandon Allen is first on the list. The Browns will see Pittsburgh Steelers signal-caller Mason Rudolph twice. The Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals, who benched Andy Dalton, remain winless. In Arizona, rookie first-rounder Kyler Murray hasn't thrown a touchdown pass since Week 6.

While it's trendy to poke fun at an agitated Baker Mayfield at a presser, the Browns will rebound in a second-half surge into the playoff picture.

Cleveland will draw a tough matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, who will likely take the field without quarterback Patrick Mahomes (dislocated knee) for at least another week, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. We still don't know how the signal-caller will respond coming off an injury, which explains the AFC West club's slight fall in seeding from the previous forecast.

Assuming Mahomes plays at full strength in January, the Chiefs should steamroll a Browns squad that can beat terribly flawed teams with backup quarterbacks but struggles against stiffer competition.

The Chiefs don't have a shutdown defense, but defensive end Frank Clark and interior tackle Chris Jones should be healthy and active. They'll put immense pressure on Mayfield and force him to throw ill-advised passes, which plagued him in the first seven regular-season games as he leads the league in interceptions (12) along with Jameis Winston.



Prediction: Chiefs 34, Browns 24

No. 5 Indianapolis Colts (10-6) at No. 4 Baltimore Ravens (10-6)

Frank Reich will deserve Coach of the Year votes for leading this squad to 10-6 and a playoff berth following Andrew Luck's shocking retirement announcement in August. At 5-2, the Indianapolis Colts should be able to stay in the postseason race and earn a wild-card spot with a lunch pail-type squad full of grinders.

This matchup holds some historic value with the Baltimore Colts tied to both franchises. The two teams will also enter this contest with identical records.

Although the Baltimore Ravens went into their Week 8 bye on a three-game win streak, quarterback Lamar Jackson hasn't thrown a touchdown pass since Week 5—in a game he also tossed three interceptions. Keep your eyes on his development through the next nine contests.

Similar to the Los Angeles Chargers last year, the Colts should be able to handle a run-first Ravens squad with limitations in the passing game. If defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus sells out to stop Jackson along with running backs Mark Ingram and Gus Edwards on the ground, the AFC South club should advance to the next round.

Baltimore has a weak pass rush, which ranks 28th in sacks (12) this season. Pernell McPhee, who ranked second on the team in that category (three), landed on injured reserve with torn triceps.

Indianapolis fields one of the best pass-protecting offensive lines in the league, ranking eighth, per Football Outsiders. Expect quarterback Jacoby Brissett to have enough time to attack the Ravens' 26th-ranked pass defense without much pressure bearing down on him in the pocket.

Prediction: Colts 21, Ravens 20