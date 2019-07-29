Roger Goodell, 3 Officials Ordered to Testify over Rams vs. Saints PI No-Call

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The infamous pass interference that wasn't called in the closing stretch of the Los Angeles Rams' 26-23 victory over the New Orleans Saints in last season's NFC Championship Game will reportedly be examined in court.

According to the Associated Press, a judge in Louisiana ordered three officials from the game and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to be questioned under oath at some point in September regarding the no-call.

Attorney Antonio LeMon filed a lawsuit over the game and is seeking $75,000 in damages to be donated to charity.

While Saints fans may enjoy seeing Goodell and the officials forced to testify about the no-call, they surely would have preferred the right call on the field and a Super Bowl appearance.

New Orleans was driving in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter when Drew Brees lofted a pass to Tommylee Lewis. Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman arrived well before the ball and delivered a blow to Lewis that prevented the Saints receiver from catching the third-down pass.

The Saints had to settle for a field goal and leave the Rams with time on the clock instead of running out the time and kicking on the final play. Los Angeles drove into field-goal range and forced overtime with a Greg Zuerlein kick on the ensuing possession before ultimately prevailing in the extra period.

"Yes, I got there too early," Robey-Coleman said, per Robert Klemko of Sports Illustrated. "I was beat, and I was trying to save the touchdown."

The NFL Competition Committee surely had that play in mind when it unanimously recommended that pass interference be reviewable during the upcoming season:

As for the legal situation, LeMon told the AP he will work with league attorneys to pick an exact date for the depositions. However, an NFL appeal could cancel or at least delay such questioning.