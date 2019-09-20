Way-Too-Early NFL Playoff Predictions

1 of 7

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

No. 6 Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) vs. No. 3 Houston Texans (10-6)

The Los Angeles Chargers went down in a tough loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 2. That outcome may raise some skepticism about their chances at a push back to the playoffs, but they should have help on the way.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, running back Melvin Gordon will return to the team this season. Safety Derwin James, who's on injured reserve, could make a full recovery from foot surgery and suit up after Week 8.

The Texans lost a hard-fought contest with the New Orleans Saints to open the season and subsequently won a 13-12 matchup against a physical Jaguars team. They look battle-tested.

The Chargers host the Texans this Sunday, which means the AFC Wild Card Round will be a rematch of their Week 3 meeting.

While the Houston Texans seem like a more complete team right now, quarterback Deshaun Watson will likely have to account for James in the secondary during the playoffs. Gordon and fellow back Austin Ekeler should pose a threat to the Texans' 23rd-ranked run defense.

In a tight margin, the Chargers win this game with a strong ground attack.

Prediction: Chargers 33, Texans 30

No. 5 Baltimore Ravens (9-7) vs. No. 4 Cleveland Browns (10-6)

The Baltimore Ravens offense jumped off to a good start against Miami and Arizona, two teams that may pick in the top five of the 2020 draft.

However, quarterback Lamar Jackson has shown improvement in his willingness to throw downfield. The front office made a solid choice pairing him with this year's No. 25 overall pick, wideout Marquise Brown, who stretches the field.

In Week 1, the Cleveland Browns lost by 30 to the Tennessee Titans. They regained their footing against a New York Jets squad that took the field without quarterback Sam Darnold and lost backup signal-caller Trevor Siemian after he exited in the second quarter with a serious ankle injury. Cleveland didn't look impressive in the 23-3 victory, though.

Still, the Browns have a soft schedule after Week 8: Denver, Miami, Arizona, Cincinnati twice and Pittsburgh without Roethlisberger twice. They'll start slow and finish the season on a strong note.

NFL teams can't put talent together and expect all the parts to click right away. The Browns have high-end playmakers with quarterback Baker Mayfield, wideout Odell Beckham Jr. and defensive ends Olivier Vernon and Myles Garrett, but this squad will take its lumps in the form of a playoff loss.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has been through several postseason runs and won a Super Bowl with his squad. Jackson had a taste of the playoffs while Mayfield watched from home in January. Between these two clubs, experience tips the balance in favor of Baltimore.

The Ravens will run the ball directly into the Browns defensive line with Mark Ingram, and Jackson will take a few shots downfield for the win.

Prediction: Ravens 26, Browns 20