Mitt Romney on Paying NCAA Players: Can't Have Some Athletes Driving Ferraris

SAUL LOEB/Getty Images

Sen. Mitt Romney expressed his general support for compensating student-athletes but remains concerned about the gap that might open between higher earners and their peers.

During an appearance on ESPN's Outside the Lines, Romney said, "You can't have is a couple athletes driving around in Ferraris while everybody else is basically having a hard time making ends meet."

In September, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into legislation a measure that would allow NCAA student-athletes in that state to profit from their names, images and likenesses. The law will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.

The NCAA's Board of Governors announced Wednesday it will "immediately consider updates to relevant bylaws and policies for the 21st century" on the issue of student-athlete compensation.

The NCAA's Board of Governors Federal and State Legislation Working Group will also solicit input and asked officials from Divisions I, II and III to propose any new rules on the matter by January 2021.

With the passage of California's Fair Pay to Play Act, the NCAA might be facing an unstoppable tide in terms of allowing student-athletes to benefit from the use of their names, images and likenesses.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he'd support a similar law in his state, and Politico's Mackenzie Mays Andrew Atterbury noted Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, Nevada and Pennsylvania are all considering legislation, too.