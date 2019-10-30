Marco Verratti Agrees to New Contract with PSG Through 2024

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistOctober 30, 2019

BRUGGE, BELGIUM - OCTOBER 22: Marco Verratti of Paris Saint-Germain looks on during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Club Brugge KV and Paris Saint-Germain at Jan Breydel Stadium on October 22, 2019 in Brugge, Belgium. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Marco Verratti has extended his career with Paris Saint-Germain for another five years after penning fresh terms with the Ligue 1 giants on Wednesday:

The Italy international playmaker has been a key part of Les Parisiens' domestic dominance under the lucrative ownership of Qatar Sports Investments during the last decade.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

