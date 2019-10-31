NBA Trade Rumors: Clint Capela, Steven Adams and More Players to Watch

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The early portion of the NBA year rarely has marquee trades, but preseason expectations help to shape expectations on who will be available on the trade market around the deadline.

While all 30 teams are constantly looking for upgrades, patience is a reasonable choice right now. The Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder, for example, have expendable players if the first couple of months don't go smoothly.

But as rosters fail to meet the front offices' hopes, top players will find themselves on the rumor mill.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported Rockets center Clint Capela and Thunder big man Steven Adams could come on the market.

Windhorst noted Houston already dangled Capela in trade talks over the summer and "almost always itch" for a midseason change. Between that, his $16.9 million salary, per HoopsHype, and three remaining contract years, Capela is a reasonable trade candidate. His rebounding and defensive skills make him an attractive option too.

Finding the right situation is the complication.

Given the Rockets roster, they are not built to deal Capela without the return being an upgrade at center. The backup options are Nene, Tyson Chandler and Isaiah Hartenstein. That's not exactly a championship-caliber group.

If Houston needs help despite having James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Eric Gordon and PJ Tucker, the team probably has larger concerns than whether to revamp the frontcourt.

Capela is unlikely to get traded this season unless the Rockets are receiving a clear boost at center in return.

Though another trade between Houston and Oklahoma City is unlikely, the Thunder do have a tremendous player at the position. Adams will draw attention from several teams around the NBA.

Granted, Windhorst wrote OKC sees Adams as part of the future. He's also signed through the 2020-21 season, per HoopsHype, so there's no particular hurry in moving the 26-year-old.

Earlier in October, Sean Deveney of Heavy reported OKC wanted a draft pick, a young player and salary relief for Adams. That's a hefty price, and the Thunder still have plenty of leverage in trade conversations because his deal isn't expiring.

If the Thunder struggle and can't unload Chris Paul's contract, they may explore moving Adams. First, though, the front office would probably look into trading Danilo Gallinari.

Windhorst connected Gallinari to the Portland Trail Blazers, citing the forward's expiring contract. That's also the situation for Toronto Raptors bigs Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka, who are worth monitoring, according to John Hollinger of The Athletic.

"The trade value of Gasol and Ibaka appears more situational, and it seems likely they would only trade one and not both," Hollinger said, adding the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Clippers could make a call to the Raptors in January.

Expecting developments on these players in the immediate future is unwise, but they are on trade radars across the league.

