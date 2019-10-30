Paris Masters 2019: Nadal, Djokovic Wins Highlight Wednesday's Results

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal were both tested on Wednesday at the 2019 Paris Masters, but the pair advanced after victories.

Djokovic was made to answer questions by Corentin Moutet, and Nadal finished strongly to beat Adrian Mannarino. Both players went through in straight sets.

The seeds tumbled on Day 5, with five big names departing the competition.

John Isner of the United States crashed out after a straight-sets defeat to Cristian Garin, and David Goffin also exited in straight sets against Grigor Dimitrov.

Fabio Fognini and Roberto Bautista Agut were eliminated by Denis Shapovalov and Alex de Minaur, respectively.

Kyle Edmund advanced at the expense of No. 14 seed Diego Schwartzman.

Wednesday's Results

(5) Dominic Thiem bt. Milos Raonic: 7-6 (5), 5-7 6-4

(7) Stefanos Tsitsipas bt. Taylor Fritz: 7-6 (3), 6-3

(13) Gael Monfils bt. Benoit Paire: 6-4, 7-6 (4)

(1) Novak Djokovic bt. Corentin Moutet: 7-6 (2), 6-4

(2) Rafael Nadal bt. Adrian Mannarino: 7-5, 6-4

Denis Shapovalov bt. (11) Fabio Fognini: 3-6, 6-3, 6-3

Grigor Dimitrov bt. (12) David Goffin: 7-5, 6-3

(16) Stan Wawrinka bt. Marin Cilic: 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5)

Kyle Edmund bt. (14) Diego Schwartzman: 7-5, 6-3

Cristian Garin bt. (15) John Isner: 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4)

Alex de Minaur bt. (9) Roberto Bautista Agut: 7-6 (2), 7-6 (1)

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga vs. (10) Matteo Berrettini (to be completed)

Thursday's Schedule (Starts at 11 a.m. GMT, 7 a.m. ET)

Chardy vs. Garin

Dimitrov vs. (5) Thiem

(1) Djokovic vs. Edmund

Jan-Lennard Struff vs. Tsonga or Berrettini

(16) Wawrinka vs. (2) Nadal

(13) Monfils vs. Radu Albot

De Minaur vs. (7) Tsitsipas

(6) Zverev vs. Shapovalov

Wednesday Recap

Djokovic was handed a good workout by Moutet, but the No. 1 seed found a way to win in the face of resistance.

The lucky loser took his opportunity to produce a fight against the best, and he only just came up short.

The first set was an entertaining encounter. The Paris-born player broke Djokovic's serve at 3-3 to gain an advantage, but the Serb returned the favour moments later to make it 5-5.

Djokovic's superior experience shone as he won the tie-break 7-2, placing one foot in the next round.

Moutet continued to show good form, but the second set followed the expected script. Djokovic twice broke the Parisian's serve, and despite Moutet breaking the top seed's serve once more, the four-time champion closed out the match.

ATP Tour highlighted Djokovic's event record:

CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/Getty Images

Djokovic won 68 per cent on his first serve, but Moutet topped this by earning a 71 per cent success rate on his first serve, underlining his excellent performance.

Nadal was also tested on Wednesday, but the Spaniard found a way to surpass Mannarino.

The Frenchman stayed with his illustrious opponent in the opening set, and with the score at 6-5, Nadal was finally able to gain a break of serve.

It was a cruel end to the set for Mannarino, who had dealt with everything Nadal had produced up until that point.

The second set followed a similar theme, and Nadal found it difficult to break Mannarino's resolve.

The No. 2 seed once again found a magic moment towards the end of the set, and closed out the second 6-4.

Nadal will now play No. 16 seed Wawrinka on Thursday, and Djokovic will face Edmund.