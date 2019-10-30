AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 30

1 of 8

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

The Inner Circle's Sammy Guevara battled The Elite's "Hangman" Adam Page in a high-profile singles match to kick off this week's show.

Page downed Guevara early, dropping him with a vertical suplex and earning a count of two. The self-proclaimed "Best Ever" answered, back-flipping out of the way of a charging Page and dropping him with a dropkick. He earned a two-count of his own.

Frustrated, Page slapped the help out of Guevara, then caught him in midair and sent him flying with a fallaway slam. A clothesline deposited Guevara on the floor. The heel tripped his opponent up, sending him crashing back- and head-first into the apron.

The Spanish God seized control of the bout, hoisting Page in a fireman's carry, squatting and dropping him with a Samoan Drop. He teased a dive, jumped down and paint-brushed Page in the face. The insult fired Hangman up and the former top contender obliterated his opponent with a discus lariat.

The announce team put over a sense of urgency from Page as he caught Guevara with a big boot. A suplex followed as Page began to roll. Guevara escaped a Dead Eye attempt on the apron but ran right into a sidewalk slam onto the unforgiving part of the ring.

A powerbomb back inside the squared circle earned Page another near-fall as the commentary team continued to put over frustration and doubt in the mind of the babyface.

Page set up for the Buckshot but Guevara dropped down to the mat. The competitors traded strikes before Page finally turned his opponent inside out with the Buckshot for the hard-fought victory.

Result

Page defeated Guevara

Grade

B

Analysis

The commentary team put over the idea of Guevara's loss being the first bit of adversity The Inner Circle has encountered and with that in mind, this worked.

Neither wrestler could really afford a loss but Guevara, by way of his involvement with the red-hot heel faction, will recover far quicker than Page would have with another televised defeat.

The idea that Page is suffering frustration, and maybe even finding himself in a dark place, is intriguing. Could the commentary team be foreshadowing a change in character for Page, maybe even a heel turn? It remains to be seen but that little bit of effort by Jim Ross and Excalibur to tell that story did more to evolve Hangman beyond "promising young talent" than anything that has been done to this point.