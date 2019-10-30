AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 30

AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 30October 31, 2019
History was made Wednesday night on TNT as AEW crowned its first tag team champions in Charleston, West Virginia.
SCU and The Lucha Bros conquered the competition en route to the monumental showdown, but which team would vanquish the other and hold the gold, forever etching its name in the history books?
Fans found out on a broadcast that also featured the latest in the war between The Elite and The Inner Circle, with Hangman Page battling Sammy Guevara. A Six-Man Tag Team match pitted Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks against The Hybrid 2 and Kip Sabian, and the contract signing between Cody and Chris Jericho for their AEW Championship match at Full Gear.
Who won those matches and what chaos ensued when Cody and Jericho came face-to-face?
Find out with this recap of the October 30 show.
Hangman Page vs. Sammy Guevara
The Inner Circle's Sammy Guevara battled The Elite's "Hangman" Adam Page in a high-profile singles match to kick off this week's show.
Page downed Guevara early, dropping him with a vertical suplex and earning a count of two. The self-proclaimed "Best Ever" answered, back-flipping out of the way of a charging Page and dropping him with a dropkick. He earned a two-count of his own.
Frustrated, Page slapped the help out of Guevara, then caught him in midair and sent him flying with a fallaway slam. A clothesline deposited Guevara on the floor. The heel tripped his opponent up, sending him crashing back- and head-first into the apron.
The Spanish God seized control of the bout, hoisting Page in a fireman's carry, squatting and dropping him with a Samoan Drop. He teased a dive, jumped down and paint-brushed Page in the face. The insult fired Hangman up and the former top contender obliterated his opponent with a discus lariat.
The announce team put over a sense of urgency from Page as he caught Guevara with a big boot. A suplex followed as Page began to roll. Guevara escaped a Dead Eye attempt on the apron but ran right into a sidewalk slam onto the unforgiving part of the ring.
A powerbomb back inside the squared circle earned Page another near-fall as the commentary team continued to put over frustration and doubt in the mind of the babyface.
Page set up for the Buckshot but Guevara dropped down to the mat. The competitors traded strikes before Page finally turned his opponent inside out with the Buckshot for the hard-fought victory.
Result
Page defeated Guevara
Grade
B
Analysis
The commentary team put over the idea of Guevara's loss being the first bit of adversity The Inner Circle has encountered and with that in mind, this worked.
Neither wrestler could really afford a loss but Guevara, by way of his involvement with the red-hot heel faction, will recover far quicker than Page would have with another televised defeat.
The idea that Page is suffering frustration, and maybe even finding himself in a dark place, is intriguing. Could the commentary team be foreshadowing a change in character for Page, maybe even a heel turn? It remains to be seen but that little bit of effort by Jim Ross and Excalibur to tell that story did more to evolve Hangman beyond "promising young talent" than anything that has been done to this point.
Hikaru Shida vs. Shanna
Hikaru Shida returned to AEW this week, looking to rebound from her loss to Riho at All Out this past August as she squared off with Shanna.
Some back-and-forth dominated the early moments of the match until Shida set up a chair and launched her self with a running knee attack to her opponent. The commentary team criticized the official's lenient count as the competitors returned to the squared circle.
Shida worked over the lower back of her opponent, delivering nasty kicks to the back. A running knee in the corner continued her assault.
Shanna scored a quick rollup but Shida kicked out and resumed her punishing beatdown. A nasty right elbow stunned Shanna, who answered with one of her own and a series of chops about the chest. Shida answered with a headscissors. Shanna, not to be outdone, followed with one of her own.
She followed with a running first to the face that downed the Japanese competitor and earned her a two-count of her own.
Back from the break, Shanna fought out of a superplex attempt and delivered a double stomp to Shida, driving her into the mat. A very close near-fall ensued as the fans in Charleston erupted at the late kick out.
The fans came alive for Shida as she regained control of the bout. She tried for a running knee but Shanna caught her. A series of near-falls ensued, the underdog nearly picking up the upset win. A high knee from Shida and a Falcon Arrow followed, but Shanna again shot her shoulder off the mat to avoid defeat.
A running knee strike finally put the opposition away as Shida returned to the win column.
Result
Shida defeated Shanna
Grade
B+
Analysis
Shanna may have entered the match a complete unknown but her performance against Shida was breakout worthy. The sign of respect shown her by the AEW star only further legitimized her. Whether she has a future with the promotion is unknown but she certainly enhanced her star and made herself more valuable in the eyes of promoters around the globe going forward.
For Shida, this was a much-needed victory. Back around the time of Double or Nothing, it appeared as though she would be one of the top competitors in the women's division but a trip to Japan and the rise of Riho put her in the background.
This win elevates her back into title contention and allows her to resume the push many expected her to be in the midst of by now.
Santana and Ortiz Attack the Rock and Roll Express
Chris Van Vliet introduced The Rock and Roll Express to the Charleston crowd, moments before they were scheduled to present the AEW Tag Team Championships to either SCU or The Lucha Bros.
Santana and Ortiz, now known as Proud and Powerful, attacked the Hall of Fame duo. They beat Robert Gibson and sent Ricky Morton through part of the stage.
The Young Bucks made the save.
Grade
A
Analysis
This was a great bit of booking that built heat for Santana and Ortiz at a time where they have remained steadily over with the fans, who have yet to fully embrace them as heels. Cowardly beating the hell out of legendary figures for whom everyone has a ton of respect is the perfect way to establish them as villains.
The Bucks making the save made sense in that they will battle Santana and Ortiz on November 9 at Full Gear.
Best Friends and Orange Cassidy in Action
John Silver, Alex Reynolds and QT Marshall provided the opposition for the trio of Trent, Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy. The popular threesome hit the ring clad in Rick and Morty costumes, a bit of brilliant crossover marketing.
Taylor bumped Silver and tagged in Trent. Silver pulled the Morty wig off Trent, infuriating the competitor. The heel trio used that emotion against his opponent momentarily but Trent recovered and dropped Silver.
Taylor delivered Sliced Bread #2 to Silver and Trent turned him inside out with a running knee. The Best Friends delivered Soul Food to Reynolds. Trent and Taylor teased their trademark hug but Marshall cut it off.
Cassidy entered the ring to a thunderous ovation and unloaded with his unconventional, slacker kicks to the shins of his opponent before dropping him with a dropkick. A no-hands tope suicida followed. Best Friends put Silver away with Strong Zero for the pinfall victory.
Result
Best Friends and Orange Cassidy defeated Silver, Reynolds and Marshall
Grade
C+
Analysis
This was harmless fun that put over the awesome Rick and Morty while giving Best Friends and Cassidy a showcase for their unique in-ring charisma.
There are some who will find fault with Cassidy but he is charismatic, unique and incredibly over. He doesn't have to throw 13 variations of a suplex to keep fans engaged and in today's wrestling landscape, that is a small miracle.
The match had little effect on any ongoing storylines in AEW, hence the lower slightly above-average grade, but it was still a damn fun little sprint to break up the otherwise serious tone of the night's broadcast.
Cody and Chris Jericho Sign the Contract for Their Full Gear Main Event
Just over a week from their highly anticipated pay-per-view bout for the AEW Championship, Chris Jericho and Cody met on the Dynamite stage for a contract signing.
Jericho, clad in a David S. Pumpkins-esque shirt, took his seat across the table from his top contender as the crowd came alive. Tony Schiavone hosted the proceedings and reminded fans that, in the event of a draw, there will be three ringside judges.
Cody signed the contract and passed it to the champion. Jericho feigned an attack but the second-generation star jumped out of his chair, ready to counter.
The leader of The Inner Circle talked trash on the fans, on Cody and again teased a sneak attack. This time, Cody ordered everyone around the table away and removed his jacket. "Calm down, hillbillies," Jericho insulted the fans.
Jericho said he would see Cody at the PPV, then offered his hand. They shook hands and the heel pulled The American Nightmare in for a tense face-to-face.
In the parking lot, Jake Hager attacked Dustin Rhodes, slamming him into a car before slamming the door on his arm. The veteran competitor screamed out in pain. Cody and MJF arrived on the scene, making the save.
Grade
A
Analysis
Jericho was brilliant, repeatedly stealing Cody's attention, leaving Dustin prone to the assault he endured backstage. Eliminating Dustin due to injury takes one of Cody's allies out of the equation and puts the number one contender back at a numbers disadvantage. Do not be surprised if, sometime between now and November 9, Diamond Dallas Page feels the wrath of The Inner Circle.
Conspicuous by his absence was MJF, who was conveniently not around to save Dustin but was right there in time to keep up appearances with his best friend, Cody.
Expect the continued alliance between friends to play heavily into the main event of Full Gear or shortly thereafter.
The Elite vs. Kip Sabian and The Hybrid 2
Kip Sabian made his first Dynamite appearance, teaming with The Hybrid 2's Angelico and Jack Evans. A win would be no easy task as that trio battled The Elite's Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.
The daunting task did not faze Sabian, who launched himself over the top rope, wiping the Bucks out at ringside and leaving Omega to battle Angelico and Evans. The Cleaner downed both opponents and the babyfaces gained control of the match as chants of "Be Elite" rained from the stands.
The heels interrupted their opposition's pandering, and turned their attention to isolating Matt Jackson from his partners.
Back from the break, the Bucks fought back and dropped Sabian. The Brit recovered and looked for Deathly Hallows but Jackson fought out. He did escape, though, a reverse rana by Sabian.
Both competitors made tags. Omega entered the match and took both Evans and Angelico down with snapdragon suplexes, followed by a third to Sabian. The babyfaces began to roll but that did not stop Evans from using a moonsault to the floor to wipe out Nick Jackson.
A V-Trigger from Omega stunned Angelico. He tried for another to Sabian but the cocky young competitor cut him off. The Brit soared through the air but the babyface trio caught him and dropped him with a powerbomb on the ring apron.
A triple superkick grounded Evans and another V-Trigger knocked him out. The One-Winged Angel put Evans away and secured the win for The Elite.
After the match, Santana and Ortiz appeared in the stands and pulled the Bucks into the crowd. They beat them down until Omega made the save.
Result
The Elite defeated Sabian and TH2
Grade
B
Analysis
This was fun and energetic but may have meant more if it ever really felt like Sabian, Evans and Angelico had a chance of winning.
Not every match has to be a super competitive affair but Sabian and TH2 are main roster competitors and this really did them no favors. As has been the case, AEW has a tendency to be able to book their stars out of a corner so the threesome is one win on TV or AEW Dark away from rebuilding themselves.
Hopefully that comes soon because they are talented competitors capable of forming the foundation of AEW's future.
Jon Moxley in Action
The Librarian Peter Avalon entered the arena to a chorus of boos and demanded silence. He cut a promo but quickly found himself on the receiving end of the Paradigm Shift from Jon Moxley.
"I am the baddest son of a bitch in this cage. I am the sickest son of a bitch in this cage and there isn't a person in the back that is going to prove me wrong!" he exclaimed in an intense, emotion-filled promo.
"Be careful what you wish for," he warned in regards to his unsanctioned, lights out match with Kenny Omega at Full Gear.
Moxley ended the promo by telling the suits and Turner executives to stay out of his way.
Grade
A+
Analysis
This was the performer WWE fans did not get to see.
Moxley was engaging, raw and intense as he addressed everyone from Omega to the men who sign his check, painting himself as the most dangerous competitor in the company. He was unflinching in his ranting, yet made complete sense at the same time.
He was compelling, the audience hanging on every word. His was a promo style not seen in other companies, by other stars his caliber.
This was simply phenomenal and made everyone within earshot more interested, excited and engrossed in his upcoming match with Omega.
AEW Tag Team Championship Tournament Finals: SCU vs. Lucha Bros
Justin Roberts handled the pre-match introductions as only he can, introducing SCU and the Lucha Bros for the night's historic, championship-crowning main event.
Frankie Kazarian and Pentagon Jr engaged in a slugfest before Fenix and Scorpio Sky joined in. Fueled by vengeance after the cowardly sneak attack on their partner Christopher Daniels by their opponents, SCU rolled early.
A sling blade by Pentagon downed Sky and the tightrope kick by Fenix to Kazarian left the babyfaces reeling.
Kazarian recovered, slammed Fenix and scored a near-fall. He wisely pulled Fenix in the way of a hard kick from Pentagon in a rare slip-up from the Lucha Bros. Sky delivered a hurricanrana from the steel steps to Pentagon while Kazarian continued to wear down Fenix.
Fenix thumbed Sky in the eyes and took Kazarian down with a springboard armdrag. On the floor, Pentagon blasted Sky with a superkick. With Kazarian draped back-first over Pentagon's knees, Fenix soared over the top rope with a leg drop.
The heels rolled into the last break of the night.
Back from the break, Sky exploded into the match, ducking under a lariat from Fenix and wiping Pentagon out with a tope con hilo. Kazarian sent Fenix to the floor with an ugly hurricanrana that did as much damage to himself as anyone.
SCU delivered an assisted DDT to Pentagon and Sky delivered a solo tornado DDT to Fenix. The babyfaces set Fenix up for SCU Later but Pentagon countered into a destroyer. Fenix delivered a cutter to Sky for a near-fall.
Late, Pentagon delivered a powerbomb to Kazarian, driving him through the timekeeper's table, leaving Sky to fight for himself. A superkick to Sky and a splash from Fenix from the shoulders of his brother earned them another near-fall.
The heels teased the package piledriver/double stomp finisher but Kazarian provided a distraction that allowed Sky to roll Fenix up for the win.
Result
SCU defeated Lucha Bros to win the AEW Tag Team Championships
Grade
A
Analysis
Time constraints forced the participants to speed things up throughout the match, hurting the pacing and storytelling, but only marginally. This was the high-energy, full-speed car crash of a match we expected with a finish we did not.
It really felt like Pentagon and Fenix would earn the win and set the stage for future tag team showdowns but in the end, it was the inspirational SCU, fighting through the injury to Daniels, emerging with the gold.
Sky was the star of the entire tournament. On the debut episode of Dynamite, he insisted on Kazarian and Daniels competing because they gave SCU the best chance of winning the titles. In the end, it was his tenacity, toughness and athleticism that earned them the win.
That is spectacular storytelling, whether that was the intended outcome from the very beginning or not.