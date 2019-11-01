MotoGP Grand Prix of Malaysia 2019: Race Schedule, Live Stream and Top Riders

PETER PARKS/Getty Images

The penultimate weekend of the 2019 MotoGP season will see the riders head to Malaysia, with Marc Marquez seeking to take another step towards a record-equalling campaign.

The Honda star has long sewn up the world championship, having dominated throughout the season. If he wins the last two races of the term, he will match the 14 victories he secured in 2014, a feat that has never been bettered in MotoGP history.

Last weekend, Marquez was pushed hard by Maverick Vinales in Australia, with the latter crashing out after an absorbing last-lap battle. Vinales and a number of other competitors will be desperate to provide the world champion with a serious challenge before the curtain comes down on the 2019 season.

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix Schedule (GMT)

Friday, November 1

2:50 a.m. - 3:35 a.m. - First Practice

7:05 a.m. - 7:50 a.m. - Second Practice

Saturday, November 2

2:50 a.m. - 3:35 a.m. - Third Practice

6:25 a.m. - 6:25 a.m. - Fourth Practice

7:05 a.m. - 7:20 a.m. - First Qualifying

7:30 a.m. - 7:45 a.m. - Second Qualifying

Sunday, November 3

7 a.m. - Race

TV Info: BT Sport (UK), beIN Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport website (UK), beIN Sports Connect (U.S.)

For Marquez, the 2019 season has been another to remember, having earned his eighth title overall and his fifth in premier-class racing.

The campaign has been full of dramatic battles the Spaniard has tended to get the better of, including in the previous race in Australia. After stalking Vinales for long spells of the contest, the Honda rider eased past him at the start of the final lap.

In a desperate attempt to regain first place, the Yamaha rider pushed too hard and eventually crashed out:

With two races to go, all eyes will be on Marquez to see if he can match his glut of season wins from five years ago. If he takes victory at the Sepang International Circuit and then in Valencia on November 17, it would be seven victories in a row.

Per Haydn Cobb of Crash.net, the Spaniard can break the record for the most points in a single season on Sunday too. Fellow Honda rider Jorge Lorenzo earned 383 points in 2010; Marquez is currently on 373.

BT Sport MotoGP summed up just how much of a stranglehold he has had over the rest of the field this season:

The Box Repsol account noted Marquez is on course for his most podiums in a season too:

Vinales will be out to bounce back after last weekend and will be looking to overhaul Alex Rins for third position in the overall standings, with just seven points separating the two. Danilo Petrucci and Fabio Quartararo—who has enjoyed an encouraging debut season—are also still in the frame for third.

But it's to Marquez's credit that he's remained zoned in after winning the title, as the Honda rider appears determined to finish the campaign on a high. With that in mind, it's difficult to see anyone keeping pace with him once again.

In his career he's had mixed fortunes in Malaysia, with two wins and two retirements among his results. Barring any sort of mechanical issue on Sunday, it's hard to see any result other than yet another Marquez win.