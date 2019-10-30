World Series 2019 TV Schedule and Live Stream for Nationals vs. Astros Game 7

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Somehow, the home team has yet to win a game in the 2019 World Series.

After a tight Game 1 victory and gleeful Game 2 blowout, the Washington Nationals looked primed to claim their first-ever World Series.

However, the Goliath known as the Houston Astros woke up at Nationals Park, allowing a total of three runs in three games to the hometown club, and it looked like all was again right with the baseball universe.

In another twist, though, the Nationals responded on Tuesday night, riding a near-cycle from third baseman Anthony Rendon and a spectacular eight-and-one-third innings pitched by Stephen Strasburg to a 7-2 Game 6 victory and a climactic Game 7 on Wednesday in Minute Maid Park.

It seems nearly every game in this series has pitted two of the greatest pitchers of the last 15 years against one another. The final game of the 2019 MLB season will be no different.

In one corner, we've got six-time All Star and one-time Cy Young winner Zack Greinke; in the other, we have fellow six-time All-Star, three-time Cy Young winner and potentially still-hurt Max Scherzer.

Yes, Scherzer will be pitching Wednesday nearly 72 hours after he was scratched due to neck spasms that reportedly immobilized his neck. However, he threw off flat ground before Game 6 and told reporters he was ready, and manager Davey Martinez did not seem overly cautious when concurring with his starter.

If the Nationals win Wednesday and Scherzer is near his usual self, then overcoming his pain will become a story for the ages, near the level of Curt Schilling's Bloody Sock or Michael Jordan scoring 38 points in an NBA Finals game while having a severe case of the flu.

As for Greinke, after two shaky starts to begin the postseason, he was much more effective in his following two performances, giving up just two earned runs over nine total innings pitched in wins against the Yankees and Nationals.

The 36-year-old has walked seven batters over those two outings, so he's still not at the peak of his powers, but it'll likely do against a Washington offense that has generally underperformed through these six games.

Wednesday's game is bound to be incredibly tense, and you might think Houston has the clear edge. The Astros are definitely more talented than Washington and have shown it throughout this series, plus they have some of the best fans in baseball, which is an advantage in a scenario such as this.

However, the Nationals have had the edge in this series when Strasburg and Scherzer pitch, and even though the latter may not be 100 percent fit, his excellence is predicated more on intelligence than power, and that baseball IQ will likely remain unaffected through health issues.

On the other side, Greinke has been good recently but not close to his heights of recent years. In addition, Washington's offense looked a bit more normal in Game 6, with many of its normal contributors coming alive to complement Juan Soto against Justin Verlander and company.

It may be obvious and correct to pick the more talented team at home, but there's just something about this Washington team that can't be quantified. Against all odds, they'll be raising the Commissioner's Trophy high Wednesday night.