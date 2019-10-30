Joe Torre Explains Controversial Interference Call on Nationals' Trea Turner

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Major League Baseball's chief baseball officer Joe Torre spoke with Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports to explain the umpires' controversial interference call on Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner in the top of the seventh inning in Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday.

Fox Sports' MLB Twitter account provided interview footage:

Torre told Rosenthal that umpire Sam Holbrook deemed that Turner interfered with Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel's ability to catch the ball and that the out call had nothing to do with whether the shortstop was out of the baseline.

When Rosenthal asked why the play wasn't reviewable, Torre said that the play was a "judgment call" and therefore unable to be protested as well.

The play ended up being much ado about nothing, as the Nationals ended up winning 7-2 thanks to Anthony Rendon's two-run homer in the seventh and two-run double in the ninth.

Still, the call raised the ire of the Nationals and baseball analysts alike in the moment. Nationals manager Dave Martinez had to be restrained during the seventh-inning stretch and was eventually ejected.

And ESPN's Jeff Passan, Yahoo Sports' Hannah Keyser and ex-MLB All-Star Michael Young all offered pointed criticisms, among many others:

Jared Diamond of Wall Street Journal did point out that the umpires may have made the right call, a thought backed by Cincinnati Reds television analyst Chris Welsh:

Even so, Game 6 of the World Series was relegated to a state of mass confusion. A four-minute, 32-second review that slowed the game's pace to a halt didn't help matters either.

Regardless, the Nats and Astros will move on to Game 7, which will take place on Wednesday at 8:08 p.m. ET in Houston. The Astros' Zack Greinke and the Nationals' Max Scherzer are the probable starters.