Max Scherzer Will Start for Nationals vs. Astros If World Series Reaches Game 7

After being scratched from his scheduled start in Game 5 of the World Series, Washington Nationals starter Max Scherzer will be available for Game 7 on Wednesday if necessary, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

"He's good to go," Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said Tuesday.

The Nationals trail the Houston Astros 3-2 entering Game 6 and will need to win to force a Game 7.

Neck spasms forced Scherzer to miss his scheduled start in Game 5.

"Moment I wake, I couldn't get out of bed," he said after the game, per Bradford Doolittle of ESPN. "I basically just fell out of bed. Picked myself up with my left arm, and I was moving around, just couldn't even move my [right] arm. I just knew at that point I was in a really bad spot."

Joe Ross started in his place, but he gave up four earned runs in five innings during the 7-1 loss.

Scherzer was back to warming up before Game 6 on Tuesday:

"I'm good," he said after the throwing session, per Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports.

The three-time Cy Young award winner wasn't as dominant this season as he has been in recent years, but he still produced a 2.92 ERA and 243 strikeouts in 172.1 innings. The Nats have also won all three of his starts in the postseason, which should give them plenty of confidence if he does take the mound in Game 7.