Max Scherzer Will Start for Nationals vs. Astros If World Series Reaches Game 7

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 29, 2019

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of Game 1 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum/Associated Press

After being scratched from his scheduled start in Game 5 of the World Series, Washington Nationals starter Max Scherzer will be available for Game 7 on Wednesday if necessary, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

"He's good to go," Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said Tuesday. 

The Nationals trail the Houston Astros 3-2 entering Game 6 and will need to win to force a Game 7.

Neck spasms forced Scherzer to miss his scheduled start in Game 5.

"Moment I wake, I couldn't get out of bed," he said after the game, per Bradford Doolittle of ESPN. "I basically just fell out of bed. Picked myself up with my left arm, and I was moving around, just couldn't even move my [right] arm. I just knew at that point I was in a really bad spot."

Joe Ross started in his place, but he gave up four earned runs in five innings during the 7-1 loss.

Scherzer was back to warming up before Game 6 on Tuesday:

"I'm good," he said after the throwing session, per Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports.

The three-time Cy Young award winner wasn't as dominant this season as he has been in recent years, but he still produced a 2.92 ERA and 243 strikeouts in 172.1 innings. The Nats have also won all three of his starts in the postseason, which should give them plenty of confidence if he does take the mound in Game 7.

Related

    Who Wins Game 6 Tonight?

    • Strasburg vs. Verlander • Astros looking for second title in three years • Nats trying to stay alive

    Tap to vote now! ⬇️

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Who Wins Game 6 Tonight?

    Straw Poll
    via Straw Poll

    Bud Light Sending Double-Fisting Nats Fan to World Series Game 6

    Washington Nationals logo
    Washington Nationals

    Bud Light Sending Double-Fisting Nats Fan to World Series Game 6

    New York Post
    via New York Post

    'Mattress Mack' in Position to Win $22M on Astros in World Series

    MLB logo
    MLB

    'Mattress Mack' in Position to Win $22M on Astros in World Series

    Las Vegas Review-Journal
    via Las Vegas Review-Journal

    The Astros Are Hitting Like the 1927 Yankees

    MLB logo
    MLB

    The Astros Are Hitting Like the 1927 Yankees

    Travis Sawchik
    via FiveThirtyEight