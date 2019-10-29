Rams' Aqib Talib, 5th-Round Pick Traded to Dolphins for Future Selection

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams are trading cornerback Aqib Talib and a fifth-round selection to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a future draft pick, the Rams announced.

Adam Schefter of ESPN first reported the deal.

Talib was placed on injured reserve earlier this month because of fractured ribs.

Schefter previously reported Sunday that L.A. was open to trading veterans in the final year of their contracts in order to free up cash toward re-signing the recently acquired Jalen Ramsey. Schefter reiterated that point Tuesday:

Los Angeles acquired Ramsey from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 15 in exchange for two first-round picks and a fourth-rounder, even though the corner is signed through just 2020. According to Schefter, Ramsey has promised the Rams he will honor his current contract and will not hold out if the two sides don't reach a long-term deal this offseason.

By the offseason of 2021, though, Los Angeles will have to pay up if it wants to keep the two-time Pro Bowler, who has made it clear he does not intend to take any sort of discount.

Meanwhile, Miami has been active in reshaping its roster as it builds toward the future in its first year under head coach Brian Flores. The team has traded away second-year safety Minkah Fitzpatrick as well as veterans Laremy Tunsil, Kenny Stills and Kenyan Drake while stockpiling draft picks.

As Cameron Wolfe of ESPN noted, Miami has been willing to take on unwanted contracts in exchange for draft assets prior to Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline:

Talib is in the final season of the six-year, $57 million contract he signed with the Denver Broncos in March 2014. He is due $4.2 million in 2019, per Spotrac.