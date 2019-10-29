Report: Bengals to Bench Andy Dalton, Start Rookie Ryan Finley After Bye Week

Frank Victores/Associated Press

The Cincinnati Bengals will bench quarterback Andy Dalton and start rookie Ryan Finley in Week 10 against the Baltimore Ravens, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Cincinnati (0-8) has a bye in Week 9, giving Finley nearly two weeks to prepare for his first career game on Nov. 10.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.