Nepal's Nirmal Purja Sets Record Climbing World's 14 Highest Peaks in 189 Days

PRAKASH MATHEMA/Getty Images

Mountaineer Nirmal Purja has set a new record after he climbed the world's 14 highest peaks in just 189 days, smashing the previous record of seven years, 10 months and six days.

Per the Associated Press (via ESPN), the 36-year-old from Nepal completed the stunning feat on Tuesday when he reached the summit of Mount Shishapangma in China:

Purja took to Twitter to celebrate his achievement:

Mount Shishapangma, which stands at 8,027 metres (26,340 feet) tall, is one of the 14 peaks in the world to exceed 8,000 metres in height.

It was also the last mountain left for Purja to beat the previous record, which had been held by South Korean mountaineer Kim Chang-ho since 2013.

Purja left the British armed forces to start his journey, which began when he climbed Mount Annapurna in his native Nepal on April 23.

He climbed five more peaks in Nepal in May, including Mount Everest, and another five in Pakistan in July, including K2. Mount Cho You in China and Mount Manaslu back in Nepal followed in September before he climbed the final peak on Tuesday.