Emmanuel Petit: Granit Xhaka Should Be Not Be Arsenal Captain After 'Betrayal'

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has slammed Granit Xhaka after he appeared to swear at supporters in the Gunners' 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The Swiss international reacted to jeers from the Emirates Stadium crowd when he was substituted, prompting further boos in response:

Petit, who won the Premier League title and the FA Cup with Arsenal in 1998, told Paddy Power:

"For me, he can't be the Arsenal captain any longer. It's impossible. What he did was unacceptable.

"What he did on the pitch is one thing, I've made it clear that I don't know what he adds to the team. But what Xhaka did as he left the pitch is totally different. You can't do that—it's like betrayal in England."

On what he would tell Xhaka if he had the chance to talk to him, Petit said he would tell the midfielder that as captain he has not been an example for Arsenal.

"So lay down," Petit added. "Don't answer any questions that might be a problem—just shut your mouth, work, and try to get back the fans' and players' confidence. This is the toughest game you will have to play since becoming a player."

He also predicted Xhaka would "come up with an excuse," rather than recognise he made a mistake in how he handled the situation.

The Gunners have not had much luck with their recent captains:

Xhaka was made the skipper in late September after Emery had the players vote on who should replace Laurent Koscielny following his departure in the summer, though he had already been donning the armband throughout the campaign.

Although Petit was critical of the 27-year-old, he also felt manager Unai Emery bore some responsibility.

He said the coach's decision to withdraw him midway through the second half, for the second consecutive Premier League game with Arsenal needing a goal and following plenty of criticism toward the player from supporters in recent weeks, put Xhaka in a difficult position.

Football writer James McNicholas believes there's still a chance Xhaka could salvage a career at Arsenal, but Emery's days at the club are numbered:

Although he may have been voted the squad's preferred choice as team captain, it's unlikely many fans were pleased with Emery's decision to make Xhaka his first choice for the role.

The midfielder's form has been disappointing throughout the campaign, so when he was named captain it made the prospect of him being dropped much less likely.

Arsenal travel to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, and it's unclear whether Xhaka will feature or wear the armband if he does.

Some time on the sidelines could do him some good and aid the team as well, by allowing Lucas Torreira the chance to get on the pitch.

If he does play, captain or not, he'll need to put in an enormous performance to begin winning over supporters.