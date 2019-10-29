NFL Trade Deadline 2019: Latest Rumors Heading into Deadline Day

Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

The 2019 NFL trade deadline is upon us. The trade window closes at 4 p.m. ET Tuesday, and naturally, rumors are surfacing at a rapid rate.

The Washington Redskins, for example, now appear willing to trade disgruntled left tackle Trent Williams. They've refused to do so until this point, but according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, the Redskins will now listen to offers—including those from the Cleveland Browns:

According to Albert Breer of SI.com, Washington is seeking a first-round pick in exchange for Williams.

While Williams may be one of the biggest prizes to be had at the deadline, he isn't the only player who could be moved. Here, we'll dig into some of the latest rumors.

Washington Shopping Josh Norman

In addition to listening to offers for Williams, the Redskins are also actively shopping cornerback Josh Norman, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Though Norman was a Pro Bowler in 2015, the Redskins may find it difficult to get a lot of value in a trade. He's battled injuries this season, is 31 years old and is in the penultimate season of a five-year, $75 million contract.

At the same time, however, there has been a robust market for cornerbacks. The Los Angeles Rams dealt a pair of first-round picks to acquire Jalen Ramsey from the Jacksonville Jaguars, but only after first dealing Marcus Peters.

Washington won't get that sort of haul, but it could find interest from teams that missed out on Ramsey and Peters.

Other Veteran Corners Being Shopped

If teams aren't interested in adding Norman, there appear to be other options, according to Breer.

"Bottom line: If you need corner help, it's out there," he wrote.

He mentioned New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins as a player who is being shopped, and Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard as a player that teams have inquired about. It's worth noting, though, that Howard aggravated a knee injury on Monday night and is expected to undergo an MRI on Tuesday:

This could cool the interest in Howard.

According to Rapoport, the Browns are shopping T.J. Carrie, while the Dolphins are open to moving Reshad Jones.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles are focused on trying to acquire cornerback Darius Slay from the Detroit Lions, according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen (h/t Heavy.com).



Buccaneers Want "Substantial Offer" for O.J. Howard

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers don't appear playoff-bound, so they could be sellers at the deadline. However, one of the most sought-after players won't come cheaply.

According to ESPN's Jenna Laine, the Buccaneers are seeking a "substantial offer" for Howard and won't trade him otherwise.

Laine pointed out that this is a change from a few weeks ago when the Buccaneers wouldn't make Howard available at all.

One team that might be willing to make a substantial offer for Howard is the New England Patriots. They're still trying to find a replacement for the retired Rob Gronkowski at tight end, and according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, New England has already expressed interest in Howard.

It should shock no one if the Patriots are able to pry Howard away before the deadline.