WWE Crown Jewel 2019 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points
WWE Crown Jewel 2019 was a star-studded show on par with a big event like SummerSlam with a lot of potential to be a great success.
Two huge celebrities in Cain Velasquez and Tyson Fury were set to battle two of WWE's biggest behemoths, Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman.
Bringing in Team Flair and Team Hogan, a 20-Man Battle Royal, the biggest Tag Team Turmoil for the World Cup and more gave this pay-per-view the feel of something special.
But how did things play out? What were the standout moments of the night, for better or worse?
Presented in order of appearance, here is a breakdown of some of the highlights and low points of WWE Crown Jewel 2019.
Full Match Results
- Humberto Carrillo won the 20-Man Battle Royal.
- Brock Lesnar defeated Cain Velasquez by submission to retain the WWE Championship.
- The O.C. won the World Cup Tag Team Turmoil match.
- Mansoor defeated Cesaro by pinfall.
- Tyson Fury defeated Braun Strowman by count-out.
- AJ Styles defeated Humberto Carrillo by pinfall to retain the United States Championship.
- Natalya defeated Lacey Evans by submission.
- Team Hogan defeated Team Flair.
- Falls Count Anywhere Match: Bray Wyatt defeated Seth Rollins by pinfall to win the Universal Championship.
Highlight: 20-Man Battle Royal
Most Battle Royals in WWE follow the same few formulas, with this one being more of the type where an underdog overcomes someone much bigger than him for the last elimination.
That is what happened when Humberto Carrillo outlasted both Erick Rowan and Luke Harper to score another shot at the United States Championship.
It was interesting to see Rowan take out Harper, as we've yet to see the two properly feud with each other. Maybe this will lead to something down the line at Survivor Series or elsewhere.
Carrillo's win was predictable, but logical. It offsets his loss to AJ Styles from Raw by giving him a big enough win to justify why he should get another chance to take the title.
Since he already wrestled a tough match, it also set up an excuse for why he would lose to Styles, since he wouldn't go into the match fresh.
An extra bonus for this kickoff match was the 24/7 Championship changing hands during the Battle Royal when R-Truth pinned Sunil Singh.
Highlight: Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez
Given how Cain Velasquez is not a seasoned professional wrestler, this could have been a complete mess. Thankfully, it was kept short and simple to avoid that.
After what was just over two minutes of MMA-style grappling, the right call was made with Brock Lesnar retaining the title by submission.
Rarely does The Beast Incarnate win with the Kimura Lock anymore, as WWE tends to prefer an F-5 pinfall finish. Bringing that back was a nice touch to drive home the MMA feel even more.
It's also a smart move not to put the WWE Championship on Velasquez, who needs more work before he can be trusted with that responsibility. Had Lesnar dropped the belt, it would have been a blow to Fox's star player for SmackDown and there wouldn't have been any benefits to justify it.
The post-match brawling with the chair further set up an inevitable match with Lesnar and Rey Mysterio, which could be fun to watch whenever WWE pulls that trigger.
All in all, this was short, but effective.
Highlight: Tag Team Turmoil Match for World Cup
A good chunk of time was set aside for the biggest Tag Team Turmoil match ever, which managed to be a decent showcase of the tag team division.
While AOP, The Hardy Boyz, The Street Profits and some others weren't involved, the nine teams who competed exhibited a variety of styles and characters.
Heavy Machinery had a little fun with The New Day, The Revival were dead serious and bitter at their loss, The B-Team filled their roles as jobbers and so on.
Shockingly, The Viking Raiders did not dominate, as The O.C. was able to win the trophy by last taking out Erik and Ivar. Now, the only club that matters has another accolade to boost its credibility and this may have set up Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows for a future Raw Tag Team Championship shot.
Highlight: Mansoor vs. Cesaro
Mansoor was set up as a star with his Super ShowDown win and was in a similar position here against Cesaro. The difference this time around, though, was that there was nowhere to hide.
There weren't 50 other men in this match to handle the bulk of the action. It was entirely up to Mansoor to hang with Cesaro and prove he's more than just a vanity project for Saudi Arabia.
In a rare instance of someone over-delivering, Mansoor did more than just hold his own—he practically stole the show!
Few on this card wrestled with as much passion and it made for a great feel-good segment.
Credit should also be given to Cesaro for being a veteran all throughout. The Swiss Superman put Mansoor over while not being made to look like a fool.
Let's hope WWE doesn't just sit Mansoor on the shelf until the next Saudi Arabia event and actually books him for NXT and 205 Live going forward.
Low Point: Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury
Braun Strowman and Tyson Fury had the showmanship to make this great, but it turned out to be a whole lot of nothing.
It felt like the whole thing was choreographed in advance, but nobody realized that there weren't any moments of real energy.
What could have been a thrilling fight between two heavyweights with a lot of personality was just a series of rather slow dance moves. It was more like watching two Superstars in training go through the motions in the Performance Center than wrestling on a massive pay-per-view.
At least the count-out victory for Fury was a good enough way to keep him undefeated without forcing Strowman to take a TKO or pinfall loss.
Low Point: United States Champion AJ Styles vs. Humberto Carrillo
This match might have gone over better had WWE not done the same thing 3 days ago, which meant this wasn't much more than a rerun.
Carrillo is talented enough in the ring, but has no personality to get invested in. His matches tell no story other than that he wants to win.
That doesn't mean much when he's up against someone like AJ Styles who is so obviously his superior and the inevitable winner of the match. Instead of buzzing about a possible title change, fans just needed to wait until Styles made it official that he would retain the championship.
With that out of the way, it felt like this was filler that would have at least been more fun if someone new had won the Battle Royal to wrestle a fresher match with Styles.
Highlight: First-Ever Women's Match in Saudi Arabia
The sheer fact this happened at all is amazing and one of the major highlights of this event, if not the biggest.
It's about time the women's division was able to perform in Saudi Arabia and it was eye-opening to hear the crowd chant "women's wrestling" despite all the cultural and political pressure.
Of course, it was awkward to see their muted entrances and incredibly conservative ring attire. The match itself also left much to the imagination, as they've had more than enough matches together this year.
But concessions like that are worth it in exchange for taking this massive step forward in the right direction. In the grand scheme of things, the only thing that matters is that female Superstars were finally able to perform, which is wonderful.
Highlight: Team Hogan vs. Team Flair
There isn't much to say about Team Hogan vs. Team Flair other than that it was a solid match that did just what it needed to.
Every Superstar had their fair time to get in the ring and show off their skills, with the bigger players like Roman Reigns taking a little more of the spotlight, as expected.
Rusev got his hands on Bobby Lashley, Team Flair were booked well as heels, there was a great near-fall with Randy Orton's RKO and at the end of it all, the babyface team stood tall.
That's all anyone could have asked for and if this match were on a WrestleMania lineup, it would have fit in just as well for a midcard spot to get a bunch of people on the card.
Low Point: Universal Championship Falls Count Anywhere Match
Many fans will be quick to say Bray Wyatt winning the Universal Championship is a highlight and leave it at that, but there's more to unpack that points to how much of a mess this situation really is.
For a Falls Count Anywhere match, these two mostly wrestled a foot away from the ring. That was underwhelming, as they only branched out to battle on the stage.
The whole time this was happening, the awful red lighting acted as a filter of violence, rather than something to really set the atmosphere, similar to when action movies have fights in the rain at night so it is easier to mask bad CGI.
Even still, it was mostly just a repeat of their Hell in a Cell affair. Both were stomp-fests and a matter of waiting until the finish, more so than enthralling action all throughout the fight.
The lame pyrotechnics display spot has never been all that impressive and has still been done better in the past, so if that was the big wow moment, it was also a failure.
Now that The Fiend is champion, there is also more of a chance this all goes south than that it works out.
Realistically, what are the chances WWE has a plan to pull this off without pulling out some convoluted nonsense answer to correct the problem of SmackDown having both world champions right before an event that is supposed to pit each brand's champion against each other?
This feels more like WWE backed itself into a corner with the horrible Hell in a Cell match, felt compelled to do this in return and hopes everything will sort itself out tomorrow, rather than that there is a great title reign about to unfold.
