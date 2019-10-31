WWE Crown Jewel 2019 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Crown Jewel 2019 was a star-studded show on par with a big event like SummerSlam with a lot of potential to be a great success.

Two huge celebrities in Cain Velasquez and Tyson Fury were set to battle two of WWE's biggest behemoths, Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman.

Bringing in Team Flair and Team Hogan, a 20-Man Battle Royal, the biggest Tag Team Turmoil for the World Cup and more gave this pay-per-view the feel of something special.

But how did things play out? What were the standout moments of the night, for better or worse?

Presented in order of appearance, here is a breakdown of some of the highlights and low points of WWE Crown Jewel 2019.