Bucks' Robin Lopez Unknowingly Bought Stolen Vintage Disney World Items

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 28, 2019

Milwaukee Bucks' Robin Lopez during the second half of a preseason NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Aaron Gash/Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks center and Disney fan Robin Lopez recently purchased rare Disney World clothing, but the items turned out to be stolen. 

According to Gabrielle Russon of the Orlando Sentinelvintage clothing from an animatronic called Buzzy was stolen before it was scheduled to go to the Disney archives. Authorities discovered Lopez was in possession of the items after buying it from ex-Disney employee Patrick Spikes.

Spikes and his cousin, Blaytin Taunton, have been accused of stealing items from Disney, but both men have pleaded not guilty.

Lopez was reportedly unaware the items were stolen and is willing to cooperate with authorities.

Buzzy, which is part of the Cranium Command attraction at Epcot that shut down in 2007, went missing last year and is valued at $400,000. The clothing, which includes a bomber jacket, headphones and green hat, is valued at $7,000.

Lopez and his friend, Brett Finley, purchased unspecified items from Spikes but were told at the time none of it was stolen.

The 12-year NBA veteran has often professed his love of Disney, including his recently designed shoes inspired by Alice in Wonderland:

He provided a video of himself enjoying the park two years ago while a member of the Chicago Bulls.

