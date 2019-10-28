Yankees Rumors: NY Has Discussed Moving on from Pitching Coach Larry Rothschild

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The New York Yankees might make a change at pitching coach for the first time in nine years.

According to Buster Olney of ESPN, the team is considering moving on from Larry Rothschild, who joined the team in 2011.

New York finished 14th in the majors with a 4.31 ERA this season, a drop from the 3.78 mark set by the team in 2018.

Injuries were a major problem for the Yankees this season, especially in the rotation. Projected ace Luis Severino only made three starts all year, and the team was forced to use 12 different starting pitchers, only one reaching 180 innings pitched.

However, the elite bullpen helped keep runs off the board and lead the Yankees to 103 wins during the regular season.

Pitching also wasn't the issue in the postseason, producing a 2.87 ERA as a team in nine games, while the offense fell short in the ALCS against the Houston Astros.

Rothschild still took the blame for any pitching struggles during the year, notably in July after a particularly rough stretch from the starters.

"It's been really tough," Rothschild said, per Brendan Kuty of NJ.com. "It's been tough on them, tough on the team. But it's my responsibility to get it right."

If the Yankees do move on, the 65-year-old could find a new job in a hurry. According to Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports, he could reunite with Joe Girardi with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Rothschild has spent more than four decades in professional baseball, including the last 18 as a pitching coach for the Yankees and Chicago Cubs. As long as he wants to coach, there will likely be teams interested in his services.