Video: Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Pit Crews Fight After NASCAR at Martinsville

Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

Tempers flared between Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin following the First Data 500 on Sunday.

During the race, Hamlin forced Logano into the wall. The No. 22 car absorbed some damage and eventually spun out as the result of a cut tire.

Logano apparently wanted to speak with Hamlin about the matter once the event concluded. As Logano was walking away, he gave Hamlin a small shove, which sparked a minor scuffle between members of the respective teams.

According to the Associated Press' Jenna Fryer, NASCAR officials called Todd Gordon, Logano's crew chief, and Team Penske member Travis Geisler to their hauler to discuss the matter further.

The two former Joe Gibbs Racing teammates are among the eight drivers still in the playoffs, so they're undoubtedly feeling the pressure at this stage of the season. They're both in position to advance to the championship four in the year's finale.