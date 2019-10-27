Marine Corps Marathon 2019 Results: Men's and Women's Top Finishers

Marine Corps Marathon 2019 Results: Men's and Women's Top FinishersOctober 27, 2019
Jordan Tropf and Brittany Charboneau took home the men's and women's divisions, respectively, at the 2019 Marine Corps Marathon on Sunday.
Tropf, 27, finished with a time of 2:27:43. He previously won the Big Sur Marathon in May and overcame wet conditions Sunday.
"It's always been a dream to win this race," Tropf said, per Ryan McFadden of the Washington Post. "I've had this race on my radar all fall. I love being out here and to get the chance to come in first is real special."
Adam Stokes (2:28:59) of the United Kingdom came in second, and Matt O'Neil (2:31:30) of Virginia came in third. Tropf said he didn't mind running in the elements.
"I absolutely loved the rain and temperature," Tropf said. "Most of my training has been in 100 degrees [weather] and it's humid. Having the rain really worked to my advantage. The thing that really slowed me down was the wind at different points."
Charboneau finished with a time of 2:44:47, putting her nearly four minutes ahead of second-place Margarita Quintero (2:48:22). Selvi Rajagopal (2:50:42) came in third place.
"You can't be upset about winning a marathon," Charboneau said. "But it was definitely a tough day, and I'm pumped."
Charboneau said the most difficult part of the course wasn't the elements but the dead spots away from the fans, who came out in a smaller crowd because of the elements.
