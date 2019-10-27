Marine Corps Marathon 2019 Results: Men's and Women's Top Finishers

Jordan Tropf and Brittany Charboneau took home the men's and women's divisions, respectively, at the 2019 Marine Corps Marathon on Sunday.

Tropf, 27, finished with a time of 2:27:43. He previously won the Big Sur Marathon in May and overcame wet conditions Sunday.

"It's always been a dream to win this race," Tropf said, per Ryan McFadden of the Washington Post. "I've had this race on my radar all fall. I love being out here and to get the chance to come in first is real special."

Adam Stokes (2:28:59) of the United Kingdom came in second, and Matt O'Neil (2:31:30) of Virginia came in third. Tropf said he didn't mind running in the elements.