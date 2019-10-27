Mexican F1 Grand Prix 2019 Results: Lewis Hamilton Wins, Fails to Clinch Title

ALFREDO ESTRELLA/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton's wait for a third consecutive and sixth overall Formula One championship will continue, despite winning the Mexican Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Brit and Max Verstappen made contact in the first corner, but the championship leader didn't suffer any damage and took the lead thanks to intelligent pit-stop timing. Despite a late push from Sebastian Vettel, he held on to the lead, but Valtteri Bottas' third-placed finish was good enough to keep the title fight alive.

Charles Leclerc was the fastest man on track for most of the race, but a botched pit stop robbed him of the win. He finished fourth, ahead of Alex Albon and Verstappen, who completed an impressive comeback after his incident with Hamilton.

The next race will be the Grand Prix of the Americas on Sunday, November 3.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.