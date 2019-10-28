NFL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Top Names Before 2019 Deadline

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

The NFL trade market continues to grow in importance with teams around the league becoming more and more aggressive.

Two of the top teams already made significant in-season moves, with the New England Patriots landing Mohamed Sanu and the San Francisco 49ers trading for Emmanuel Sanders. It set the bar high for other contending teams to keep up in the standings.

It could lead to some more major movement across the league, with several big names already involved in trade talks. Here are a few noteworthy players who could be moved before the Oct. 29 trade deadline.

DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

It's not often a contending team trades away one of its best players, but that's apparently on the table for the Houston Texans.

According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, teams have called about receiver DeAndre Hopkins and plan to call again this week. However, he noted it would take an "awful lot" to pry him away from Houston.

Even if the Texans aren't actively shopping the All-Pro, the fact they will listen to calls says a lot about the team's thinking. Hopkins has three years left after this one on his $81 million deal, while a trade can cut out much of his $14 million cap hit for 2019, per Spotrac.

With Will Fuller V, Keke Coutee and Kenny Stills all playing well when healthy, as well as tight ends Darren Fells and Jordan Akins, the Texans would be able to survive Hopkins' absence if needed.

Recouping some assets after trading for Laremy Tunsil could also be useful going forward.

Of course, Hopkins also showed his value to the team in Sunday's win over the Oakland Raiders. He caught 11 passes for 109 yards and was targeted 13 times out of Deshaun Watson's 39 pass attempts. No one else had more than six targets.

A loss to the Raiders might have changed Houston's course, but it's difficult to expect an organization at 5-3 to sell off an elite player like Hopkins.

Rashaad Penny, RB, Seattle Seahawks

John Bazemore/Associated Press

This appears to be a good market to acquire a running back, with several notable players apparently on the block.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported several names who could be dealt this week, from established players such as Melvin Gordon to high-upside options like Kenyan Drake and Jalen Richard. However, the most intriguing option available could be Rashaad Penny.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo noted "several teams" have called about the running back's availability, via Rapoport:

Per Garafolo, there was a lot of interest in Penny going into the draft and some teams still like his potential.

The 2018 first-round pick has played well when given the opportunity, rushing for 419 yards as a rookie on 4.9 yards per carry. Injuries have slowed him down in 2019, but he's averaging 5.1 yards per carry this year after his 55 rushing yards on eight carries Sunday.

His effort in Week 8 also quieted any concerns about his recent hamstring injury.

The problem is there simply aren't enough snaps available in Seattle with Chris Carson continuing to play at a high level. Another team could get a lot more out of Penny, potentially acquiring a starting running back at a reasonable price.

Meanwhile, Seattle could recoup assets for a first-round pick that didn't work out, eventually moving C.J. Prosise to the backup running back role.

Darius Slay, CB, Detroit Lions

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Like Houston, the 3-3-1 Lions don't necessarily appear to be sellers. However, last week's trade of safety Quandre Diggs might have opened the door for more moves.

Darius Slay saw exactly what the deal meant for the rest of the roster.

"It basically say it don't matter who you is. No matter how much you put in, at the end of the day it's a business so that's how I just look at it," the cornerback said after the deal, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. "Nobody's safe, in my opinion."

That's certainly true for Slay, who could also be traded this week.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Lions have gotten calls about the 28-year-old and he will draw interest going into the deadline. Of course, Schefter added "it would take a lot to pry him out of Detroit."

Slay missed Sunday's game with a hamstring injury and his absence was felt as Giants quarterback Daniel Jones threw four touchdown passes on 322 yards. When he's on the field, he has been among the best in the league at shutting down an opponent's best receiver.

Considering how much he can change a defense, contending teams should probably provide the Lions with an offer they can't refuse in order to land the two-time Pro Bowler.