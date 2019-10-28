NFL Trade Deadline 2019: Date, Top Rumors and Latest Predictions

David Eulitt/Getty Images

The biggest trade domino likely already fell when the Jacksonville Jaguars sent Jalen Ramsey to the Los Angeles Rams, but teams still have time to bolster their rosters ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline.

In general, trades involving star-level talent are rarer in the NFL compared to other leagues. That might be changing, however, based on how this season has played out.

Ramsey forced his way out of Jacksonville, and the Miami Dolphins granted Minkah Fitzpatrick's request when they dealt him to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

A number of marquee names were recently the subject of rumors, though the chances of any trades materializing appear slim. Here's a roundup of some of the biggest stories to follow heading into the deadline.

Texans Reportedly Receiving Calls about DeAndre Hopkins

Mark Brown/Getty Images

The Houston Texans never hired a permanent replacement for general manager Brian Gaine, which could make them an ideal trading partner. Houston already paid a steep price for Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills, so a more experienced GM might be able to exploit the Texans' situation for another lopsided transaction.

Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported teams have reached out to Houston about DeAndre Hopkins. Glazer added Hopkins isn't on the trading block and that it "would take an awful lot" for the Texans to agree to a deal.

The Texans sent two first-round picks and a second-rounder to the Miami Dolphins in order to acquire Tunsil and Stills. They could probably turn around and recoup all of those picks by trading Hopkins.

However, it makes little sense to make that move now.

Houston occupies the final wild-card spot in the AFC and is only a half-game back of the Indianapolis Colts for first place in the AFC South. Hopkins is signed through 2022 as well, so there's no imminent threat of him leaving as a free agent.

The idea of the Texans offloading one of their best players while they're still contending for the playoffs is a pipe dream for interested suitors.

Cardinals Turning Down Offers for Patrick Peterson

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals would have a somewhat more compelling motivation to trade Patrick Peterson if that was their preference.

Although Arizona isn't as bad as many expected the team to be, the Cardinals are looking more toward the future after they hired a first-year NFL head coach, Kliff Kingsbury, and selected Kyler Murray first overall in the 2019 draft.

According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, teams have made "significant" offers for Peterson but were rebuffed by Arizona. At least one of the offers included a first-round pick, and Florio speculated the Philadelphia Eagles could be among them.

We're a little over a year removed from Peterson publicly addressing a report he had requested a trade. He reiterated in January he wanted to stick around.

Peterson would be difficult to replace, both now and in the offseason, and the Cardinals still have their most valuable draft picks. As much as netting another first-rounder would help Kingsbury further tailor the roster to his preferences, the Cardinals' desire to hold on to Peterson is understandable.

Don't expect Peterson to have a different team by Week 9.

Redskins Holding Firm

G Fiume/Getty Images

Here's how one AFC general manager described the Washington Redskins to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora: "It's not like you are dealing with a normal team. The only sensible thing to do with Trent Williams is to trade him, but they don't even want to listen. It's crazy. And I don't think that's going to change by Tuesday."

That sentiment basically applies to everything Washington has done since Dan Snyder bought the team in 1999.

La Canfora listed Trent Williams and Ryan Kerrigan as two targets for other teams, yet Washington is refusing to budge on either player.

The Williams saga is particularly puzzling.

NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay reported in August the 31-year-old was prepared to miss the entire season rather than suit up for the Redskins, and he has yet to step on the field in 2019.

Washington has a highly valued trade asset who has made it clear he doesn't want to play for the team. Rather than cashing in and getting back a good draft pick or two amid a 1-7 start, the front office is apparently content to do nothing.

Since the Redskins haven't traded Williams by now, it's difficult to envision them pulling the trigger before Tuesday.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Williams plans on reporting to the team by Week 10 in order to count the season toward his contract:

Rapoport added it's unclear whether the seven-time Pro Bowler actually plays since he has to "nurse himself back to full health."

Based on how everything has unfolded, this situation may end with Williams still never appearing in a game for Washington this year.

Bengals 'Speaking a Different Language' as Deadline Nears

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals are being just as stubborn as Washington, according to an NFC general manager who spoke to La Canfora: "They are basically philosophically opposed to the idea of making trades. It's a waste of time to call them. But we did. And it is what it is. You may as well be speaking a different language."

La Canfora listed A.J. Green, Geno Atkins, Carlos Dunlap, Tyler Eifert and Dre Kirkpatrick as the Bengals players who are the focus of outside interest. Of the group, Green is the one star Cincinnati should unquestionably trade.

The seven-time Pro Bowler is an unrestricted free agent in the offseason and there's probably no amount of money he'd take to re-sign with a team that sits at 0-8. Green is going to leave in the spring.

In the meantime, he's not going to help the Bengals much on the field—when he's finally healthy enough to play—and the compensation pick they'll get back when Green signs elsewhere is almost assuredly less than they would get in a trade now.

The New England Patriots sent a second-rounder to the Atlanta Falcons for Mohamed Sanu, and the Denver Broncos netted third- and fourth-rounders for Emmanuel Sanders and their own fifth-round pick.

Green is a better receiver than either Sanu or Sanders, so Cincinnati stands to gain a larger haul than the Falcons or Broncos did.

The franchise needed to move on from Marvin Lewis as his tenure had run its course. But the Bengals' performance and ownership's indifference regarding the trade deadline is a reminder of how bleak things were before Lewis and how bleak they could become following his departure.