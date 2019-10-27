Vikings' Jayron Kearse Arrested for DWI, Carrying a Firearm Without a Permit

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 27, 2019

Minnesota Vikings safety Jayron Kearse walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Minnesota Vikings safety Jayron Kearse was arrested Sunday and charged with driving while impaired and possessing a firearm without a permit.

Courtney Cronin of ESPN reported Kearse is currently being held without bail in the Hennepin County Jail.

"We are aware of Jayron's arrest and are gathering additional information at this time," the Vikings said in a statement.

According to the arrest report, an officer pulled Kearse over around 4 a.m. Sunday morning after observing him drive on a closed portion of the interstate. He was given a field sobriety test after showing signs of impairment and later recorded a blood alcohol concentration of .10, above the legal limit of .08. 

The officer found the firearm in a subsequent search of Kearse's vehicle. 

Kearse, 25, has compiled 11 tackles and two passes defended this season. In his fourth season out of Clemson, Kearse has played in 55 of a possible 56 games in his NFL career.

Related

    Bucs WR Tackles His Own RB 😳

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Bucs WR Tackles His Own RB 😳

    sfmedits
    via reddit

    Jags Mascot Trolls Darnold 🎥

    Jaguars mascot dresses up as ghost for game vs. Jets after Sam Darnold's 'seeing ghosts' comment last week 😆

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jags Mascot Trolls Darnold 🎥

    brgridiron
    via Twitter

    Report: Belichick, Kraft ‘Key’ for TB12

    People within Pats ‘cannot predict’ Brady’s future but Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick are ‘key draws’

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Belichick, Kraft ‘Key’ for TB12

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Mahomes Likely to Return Week 10 vs. Titans

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Mahomes Likely to Return Week 10 vs. Titans

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report